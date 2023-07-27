Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.