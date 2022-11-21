Mattie Carrey Butler, who helped found the Woodlawn East Community and Neighbors (WECAN) organization after a 1980 fire killed 13 children in the neighborhood, died on Nov. 3. She was 79.
WECAN has worked over four decades to revitalize and rebuild low- and moderate-income areas in the city through job creation, drug- and delinquency-prevention programs, fundraising for students' college tuitions, education and support services, and the prevention of 5,420 units of housing from being abandoned.
Butler was born on April 25, 1943, in Sunflower, Mississippi, to Arvelia and J.T. Butler. She moved to Cabrini Green as a child; she worked in her Aunt Pearl's restaurant and attended J.H. Sexton Grammar School and Wells High School, where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1961.
She was born into a musical family; her surviving brother is soul singer and former county Commissioner Jerry "The Iceman" Butler (D-3rd). Mattie Butler was also a professional singer, touring for 40 years with her brothers, Jerry and William, who preceded her in death. She collaborated with Curtis Mayfield, Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin and also made stage costumes.
Her public service began at age 19 in 1964, when she began working as an employment counselor at the YMCA. She founded WECAN with Eddie Mae Johnson after moving to Woodlawn. She was named a National Petra Fellow for Justice in 1989 and received a full scholarship to study for a master's degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University in the 1990s.
She was a church mother at Almighty Love Christian Center Church of God in Christ under Pastor Joseph Clark and remained active in her faith throughout her life.
A sister, Lula Mae, also preceded her in death. Butler is survived by her children, Venus Scott, William and Jerry Armstrong; grandchildren Jabari, Amani, Amare, Kamau, Tavon, Aisha and Tan'esha Armstrong, Tasha Butler-Scott and James Scott, Jr., and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
She was an officer in the Chicago Rehab Network, the Community Workshop on Economic Development, the Woodlawn Maternal and Child Health Center, the African Women's Organization, the Network of Woodlawn and Southside Together Organizing for Power. Preservation of Affordable Housing's Mattie Butler Apartments, 6230 S. Dorchester Ave., were named in her honor in May.
A viewing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Leak & Sons, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., with a funeral Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Friendly Temple Church of God., 7745 S. State St.
“I’ve been blessed to use my skills and partnerships to help revitalize and rebuild low- and moderate-income areas in Chicago, serving impacted individuals, working families and seniors who most needed the foundations of strong, viable communities,” she said.
