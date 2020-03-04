The math tutoring company Mathnasium will open its first Hyde Park branch on Pi Day: Friday, March 14.
Former Morgan Park High School math teacher Laurie Bryant is the owner and director of the newest branch and oversees a staff of five instructors. She will cut the ribbon on opening day alongside members of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.
Bryant first heard about Mathnasium, opening locally at 1326 E. 53rd St., while working as a teacher in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. She was immediately impressed with the program, saying, “I’ve taught for years and years, but there were still some things (in its curriculum) I had never thought of.” Bryant decided to open a Hyde Park Branch after noticing that there were no locations on the South Side.
Students in Mathnasium tutoring usually take lessons in groups of four, Bryant said, but each receives an individualized curriculum based on their needs.
Middle school tutoring sessions are typically one hour long, while algebra and higher level math are typically an hour and a half. The Hyde Park Branch will offer math, ACT and SAT tutoring to elementary, middle and high school students.
Bryant is marketing the location on social media and working towards building connections with local schools.
“Mathnasium is the nation’s only math-focused learning center and has been around for 18 years,” said Bryant, “We teach in a way that makes sense to kids. We help them build confidence that translates back into the classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.