Over the past year, Marshal Callery, a 23-year-old actor and Hyde Park native, has spent his free time between television gigs working to bring young voices to the fore with his self-produced talk show “Youth Talkz.”
With more than 30 episodes under his belt and big ideas for its future, Callery’s guests are an eclectic mix of young local artists, business owners and elected officials. But across ages and careers, they all focus on a common theme: the joys and challenges of being a young person in Chicago.
“Everyone has a story,” Callery said. “We’re talking about issues young adults have in the city of Chicago and just the world in general.”
Born in West Aurora, Callery was adopted at six weeks old by a family in Hyde Park, where he has lived since.
From a young age, Callery was drawn to the stage; his first performance was in a fourth grade production of “Romeo and Juliet” as Mercucio at St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. He went on to act in a number of school dramas and musicals — he was hooked.
“I can become my favorite superhero or star in a western movie,” Callery said. “Acting allows you to be whoever you want …. To tell different stories.”
As a high school student at Marist in Mt. Greenwood, Callery began to think of this hobby as a career. During his junior year in 2018, Callery applied to be an extra on Chicago television shows through 4 Star Casting. He was booked on “Chicago PD,” where he was a background extra in a crime scene filmed on 51st Street. He was an extra on “Empire” after that, then worked as a background actor on “The Chi” for two years. As work became more consistent, he landed a starring role on the Disney Plus show “Saturdays.”
As Callery’s filmography grew, he began formal acting training. While in high school, he enrolled in a community actors program at the Green Line Performing Arts Center in Washington Park, where he learned both on-camera acting and backstage production.
After graduating, Callery enrolled in a number of acting and improv programs, including one at The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St., Hyde Park’s improv haunt.
But the most he learned, he told the Herald, came from watching the crew and cast in action while working as an extra.
“You get a lot of experience looking at the directors, looking at the (production assistants), looking at backstage production,” Callery reflected.
His father, Adam Callery, praised all his son has gained from the programs, particularly improv.
“When you look at how he interacts with people … his ability to walk up to people, talk with people, and play off their energy is what he learned in improv,” said Adam Callery. “Improv teaches you how to adjust based on the mood and environment that you’re in. You don’t have to be cracking jokes, you just have to be sensitive to the environment.”
When the Covid-19 pandemic emerged in 2020, film and television work around the city slowed to a crawl. With free time to spare, Callery began to explore creating content himself.
Last fall, he hosted a one-off Instagram livestream with Genesis Denise Hall, a young co-actor on “The Chi.” The two talked about Hall’s path to the screen, Callery said, “and people really enjoyed it.” Dozens of direct messages, texts and calls from viewers inspired him to to turn the spur-of-the-moment Instagram stream into a show.
“Youth Talkz” has since grown into a monthly talk show on Instagram, during which Callery interviews young changemakers and older adults working with the youth.
Recent episodes include interviews with elected officials discussing work in the community and a collaboration with the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce highlighting businesses on 53rd Street. Guests include cultural curators and event organizers, as well as state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Diallo Riddle, creator of television show “South Side.”
Looking to the future, Callery envisions partnering with organizations like After School Matters, bringing in new hosts and expanding the brand. “Right now, it is through Instagram, but soon I want it in-person, Oprah-Ellen style, (but) youth-led,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to have my own Oprah-like studio in Chicago — Youth Talkz Productions.”
To tune in to “Youth Talkz,” visit the Instagram page @YouthTalkz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.