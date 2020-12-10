Market Box, the mutual aid initiative put together by a group of organizations affiliated with the Experimental Station, wound down this year’s operations at the end of October. The food delivery and community-building service is back, however, with a special project for the holiday season.
On Dec. 19, Market Box, working with University of Chicago professor Eve L. Ewing, aims to deliver 400 “Santa Boxes” of children’s books, toys and grocery gift cards to some of the families that have been part of the initiative so far.
The project is asking for donations to help facilitate the Santa Boxes, as well as volunteers to help deliver the goods.
Market Box also announced it will return next January through April delivering boxes to the nearly 800 households in its network.
For more information, or to donate, visit experimentalstation.org/market-box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.