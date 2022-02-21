A man's body was discovered on the rocks at Promontory Point Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police said that the victim, who was found at 1:13 p.m., was pronounced dead on-scene. Area One detectives are investigating.
The man was described to have been around 60 years old, according to a report from ABC 7. No further information is immediately available.
