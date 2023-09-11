A body pulled from Lake Michigan near the rocks of Promontory Point Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Bryan Jeffrey Jackson, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Jackson had been missing since last Tuesday, September 5, having reportedly jumped into the water from a 27-foot boat about a mile offshore from 31st Street Harbor. A days-long search effort by police, fire department divers and the U.S. Coast Guard began that day.
Autopsy results for Jackson were not available as of press time, September 11.
According to police, Jackson was found unresponsive September 10 just after 10:15 a.m.; he was pronounced dead on scene.
