Rhysheen Wilson said he wanted to be killed by police before getting into a shoot-out with a University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officer on Tuesday, according to prosecutors at a Thursday bond court hearing.
UCPD officer Nicolas Twardak, who shot and wounded Wilson at 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, also shot U. of C. undergraduate Charles Soji Thomas in 2018, the school said Thursday.
Wilson is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, according to the U. of C. statement, which gave his age as 28.
The shooting took place shortly before noon on Tuesday when a UCPD officer driving north on Woodlawn saw Wilson walking south with a handgun. Wilson then allegedly shot at the officer, after which the officer shot back and hit Wilson multiple times.
At a bond court hearing on Thursday, county prosecutors said that Wilson called 911 before the shooting and told the dispatcher he wanted to be killed by police, according to reporting from the Sun-Times. He told the dispatcher that “he wanted to go out by suicide-by-cop, and that he just wants to die, and he’s ready,” said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.
Murphy said that Wilson had called his cousin earlier in the day and told him he was feeling suicidal. While the two were walking south on Woodlawn Avenue, Wilson shot at the ground near his cousin and ran away from him.
Hyde Parker Anita Gigliotti told the Herald on Tuesday that she had seen Wilson and another man walking on Woodlawn shortly before the shooting.
“One is waving a gun, like he’s high or something’s not right …. Then the guy behind him is trying to convince him to put the gun down or at least hide it or something,” she said. “I thought at any moment he’s going to turn around and shoot me.”
Murphy said Thursday that Wilson has schizophrenia and suffers from PTSD and mood swings.
Body camera footage released by the UCPD on Wednesday starts after the beginning of the shooting and shows Twardak standing in a doorway on the east side of Woodlawn Avenue just south of 53rd Street with his gun drawn.
“Get on the ground,” he shouts twice before exchanging gunfire with Wilson, who is walking on the other side of the street and pointing a gun at Twardak. Wilson falls down to the ground as the officer advances out of the doorway. The view of Wilson is obscured by a car, but he and Twardak appear to exchange several more shots as the officer again shouts “get on the ground.”
When Twardak emerges from behind the car, Wilson is lying on the side of Woodlawn Avenue. “Send an ambulance — stop it! Stop it! Send an ambulance — he’s on the ground, he’s hit, at least two times,” says Twardak.
Murphy said on Thursday that Wilson had been shot five times — twice in the thigh, twice in the lower leg and once in the groin, according to the Sun-Times. A U. of C. spokesperson said Thursday that Wilson was in serious but stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Twardak, who has been with UCPD since 2016, shot Thomas one evening in April of 2018 while the fourth-year undergraduate was experiencing a mental health crisis and smashing windows with a metal bar. He was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by the Chicago Police Department and U. of C.
Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. The charges were dropped last May. He and his family have filed a civil lawsuit against Twardak and the U. of C.; the case is pending.
