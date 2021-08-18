A man was shot on the 5500 block of South Shore Drive early Wednesday morning, police said.
The 25-year-old was shot once in the face around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) in stable condition, according to police. Nobody is in custody.
The incident marks the second shooting in Hyde Park this week. On Aug. 15, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the 800 block of E. 54th Street. Police said the man was sitting on the sidewalk around 8:15 p.m. when a white vehicle drove by and someone inside shot the man in the torso. He was taken to UCMC, where he died.
The Herald will update this story with any new information.
