A man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville, according to Chicago police.
Around 1 p.m. on April 23, a man of unknown age died after being shot twice in the chest on the 4700 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue. The man had gotten into a physical altercation with another man, who fled the scene and is not in custody.
The homicide came after two other shootings in Hyde Park-Kenwood last week.
On Monday, April 18, a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck on the 5200 block of S. Lake Park Ave. He was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition. The alleged offender fled in a white Mercedes and has not been taken into custody.
On Tuesday, April 19, a 60-year-old man was shot in the thigh while walking on the 5000 block of S. Drexel Ave. He was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition. Nobody is in custody.
