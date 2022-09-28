A 44-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday night, Sept. 27 in East Hyde Park.
The man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car when another man approached on foot and fired shots. Emergency responders took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Chicago Police Department detectives are investigating. There is no one in custody as of Wednesday night, Sept. 28.
