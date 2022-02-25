A 41-year-old man was found stabbed to death on the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue Friday morning, police said.
Emergency responders found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk at 6 a.m. in the morning. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
