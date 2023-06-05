A 27-year-old man was found dead at the Wadsworth migrant shelter in Woodlawn, 6420 S. University Ave., early Friday morning.
The man was found unresponsive around 6:12 a.m. on June 2 and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Chicago Police Department could not confirm whether the man was a resident of the shelter or the exact address where he was found; Ald. Jeannette Taylor’s (20th) office has confirmed that he was a resident.
According to Taylor and the Chicago Sun-Times, this is the first publicly known death to occur at a city shelter. The Sun-Times reports that he was found “foaming at the mouth and unresponsive.” The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
As of late April there were about 497 refugees and asylum seekers residing at Wadsworth, a shuttered elementary school turned shelter.
Since August, more than 10,000 people have arrived in Chicago seeking shelter. Opened in early February of this year, Wadsworth is one of more than a dozen shelters and respite centers the city has set up in park field houses, shuttered schools, libraries and other buildings to house incoming refugees and asylum seekers. As the city runs out of shelter space, hundreds more new arrivals have been staying on the floors of police stations around the city.
In the months leading up to its opening, the Wadsworth shelter had been a point of contention for many Woodlawn neighbors — sparking heated community meetings and small protests — due in part to what some community members have called a lack of notice or clear communication from the city.
Taylor said she is in the process of arranging a community meeting to address the death.
“The community needs to know the plan to keep the migrants and everybody safe, (and) what goes on in the school, because I don’t know any of that,” Taylor said. She added that she has not received any information that indicates the death was due to shelter conditions.
Taylor also said she’s heard from local community groups providing aid to Wadsworth that there is fear among shelter residents of going to the hospital for medical attention.
“They're scared for their lives to go see a medical professional, because it's not in the safety of (the school),” she said.
The mayor’s office declined to comment. Area One detectives are investigating the death pending autopsy results.
Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Phelps, a senior pastor at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave., learned about the death at his church’s bilingual service for migrants on Saturday.
“We are heartbroken,” Phelps said. The young man, who Phelps said the church community called Saul, had attended services and visited the Home Away from Home Center, a program of the church that provides English classes, internet access and kitchen space to prepare home-cooked meals.
Phelps said the church will hold a memorial service for Saul this Saturday, June 10 at 12 p.m.. The service is intended to give “residents the opportunity to reflect, and to just share and comfort one another.” Anyone is welcome to attend, Phelps said.
