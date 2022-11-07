A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon while walking on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue.
The victim was shot multiple times in the chest by someone in an unknown car that passed by around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are still investigating and no one is in custody, according to the Chicago Police Department.
