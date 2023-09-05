A 27-year-old man died after swimming near 49th Street Beach late Monday night, police said.
According to police, just after 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, a group of people at 49th Street Beach jumped into the water but the 27-year-old did not resurface. The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit was called to the scene and pulled the man from the water.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
The man was identified as Kenyatta Freeman, Jr., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Kenwood-area drowning was one of five drowning-related incidents that occurred over the holiday weekend.
Early Friday morning, two unidentified bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan near the 300 block of East Marine Drive and the 1000 block of West Columbia Avenue. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, a 46-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Montrose Harbor after she dove in and did not resurface. She was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Monday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy died shortly after being pulled from the lake just over the state border in East Chicago, Indiana.
According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, an organization that reports drownings in the Great Lakes, there have been 31 drownings in Lake Michigan as of Sept. 1.
As of Sept. 4, Chicago’s beaches have closed for the season, meaning there will be no lifeguards on duty until they reopen in May of next year.
