A 31-year-old man was shot and killed on the 6300 block of Cottage Grove Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Police said that the man was inside a business at around 12:45 p.m. when an "unknown offender" entered the store and shot him multiple times. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The gunman fled southbound in a gray SUV and has not been apprehended. Area One detectives are investigating.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) also issued an alert about a second shooting in Woodlawn Thursday.
Around 4 p.m. police found two gunshot victims — one wounded in the head, the other in the arm — in an alley behind the 6300 block of S. Maryland Ave. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
