Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval.
The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King Drive and contract parking spaces at nearby Ida B. Wells Preparatory Elementary Academy, 249 E. 37th St.
Ald. Sophia King (4th) introduced an ordinance for the location’s rezoning from a residential property to a community shopping district during a City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ordinance is awaiting approval by the city’s zoning committee.
The three-story mansion was built in the 1880s by William Clay Wilson for Justice D. Harry Hammer. From 1976 to 2004, it was the home of notable Black journalist and activist Lutrelle “Lu” F. Palmer and his wife Jorja English Palmer, also an activist.
The mansion has been vacant since 2006 and the structure has fallen into a state of disrepair. In 2019, it was identified as one of “Chicago’s Most Endangered” by Preservation Chicago, and it has also been included on the “orange list,” which denotes historical or architectural significance. The Obsidian Collection purchased the mansion in spring 2021 for $1.25 million.
The new space, the Obsidian House, will be a private membership co-working office with spaces for digital content and podcast creation. It will run members-only programming and host a physical location for OCA’s digital Black media archive. It will also have an OCA office, cafe, retail and exhibition space.
The mansion’s top floor will also have two apartments for hosting residencies.
According to OCA founder and executive director Angela Ford, the Obsidian House will be open to members from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, with limited evening and weekend hours. There will be about 10 permanent employees.
During a 4th Ward community meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, Ford said that construction is expected to take a year and will create more than 50 temporary construction jobs. Among the renovation plans are a complete restoration of the building’s exterior, construction of a rear addition with an elevator and a complete interior renovation.
The total estimated cost for the project is $9 million.
At previous meetings about the project last year, neighbors repeatedly raised concerns over parking availability in the area. As a response, OCA hired firm Kimley-Horn to conduct a traffic study surveying area parking availability on King Drive and Calumet Avenue between 35th and 38th Streets. The study found that there were 150 or so available street parking spaces during the busiest times of the day, about half the streets’ total capacity. According to Ford, OCA also entered into a preliminary agreement with Chicago Public Schools to lease 10 parking spots in the Ida B. Wells elementary school lot, with more available as needed.
Per city code, OCA is required to provide at least three off-street parking spots for the property. There is no parking currently available on site.
Bronzeville residents Keith and Dolores Parker, who live four houses down from the Palmer House, said they still have major concerns about parking.
“No one else is going to park two blocks away to walk up, when they find a spot right in front of our house,” said Keith Parker.
Another neighbor, Laurie Edwards added, “if you really think that people are going to walk down to Wells past all the parking spaces on our block, that’s not realistic.”
In addition to rezoning the property from RM-5 (residential multi-unit) to B3-2 (community shopping district), OCA is also seeking a special use approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals for a community center at the property.
Rezoning to B3-2 will allow OCA to acquire business licenses to generate enough revenue to satisfy the requirements of a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan and pay the property’s $50,000 yearly real estate taxes; to serve food and drink in the cafe; and to engage in limited retail sales.
But if the project fails after rezoning, Edwards said, neighbors are concerned about how new owners could use the property.
“I have lived here for 27 years and I’ve seen people come in and out of that property,” she said. “We want to know that (they’re) able to stay for a period of time, and we won’t be in the same predicament we’re in now.”
Ford said the project will be financed privately, not with city funds.
