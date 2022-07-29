The Cook County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at its July 28 meeting asking the General Assembly and Congress to pass assault weapons bans. The board noted 2006 and 2014 countywide advisory referendums asking the state legislature to ban assault weapons that overwhelmingly passed and the endemic gun violence plaguing Chicagoland and the nation.
Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) voted for the referendum.
“As Cook County Commissioners, we take on the challenges of today to ensure a better tomorrow. Today, we foster generational change by calling for the elimination of assault weapons in the state of Illinois,” Lowry said in a statement. “Our neighbors should be able to go to church, to school or to a Fourth of July parade without fearing the possibility of gun violence. We have made some necessary steps forward in gun violence prevention, but it’s not enough. We call for a ban on assault weapons in Illinois.”
“We are committed to keeping this issue front and center,” he said, noting that he, board President Toni Preckwinkle and Commissioner Dennis Deer (D-2nd) co-sponsored and passed a resolution declaring gun violence as a national public health crisis at the National Association of Counties Conference outside Denver, Colorado, earlier this month.
The county board passed the Blair Holt Assault Weapons Ban in 2006; in 2019, the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the ban, and the Supreme Court has let the decision stand.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also calling for state and national bans on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, as are local state legislators. The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene in November but may before then. Pritzker and legislative Democrats had called for a special session to address the national rollback of abortion rights but have yet to schedule it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.