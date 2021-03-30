County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Provident Hospital on Tuesday morning, encouraging residents of his district to follow his lead and schedule a shot when they become eligible.
Lowry said there had been no noticeable after-effects from the vaccine. “I got the shot in my left arm. I can tell I got a shot, but I feel great, and I’ve just been working as usual,” he said.
In conversations with constituents and family members, Lowry has heard from people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine — partly due to the legacy of medical racism, but also because inequities in health care continue into the present day.
“For so long, we have not had the availability of health care on the South Side that we deserve,” he said. “I think because of all of these factors there is a hesitancy. My message is first of all, I hear you, but the other message is that this is still a very serious pandemic. With the vaccination, you’re not only hopefully insulating yourself against contraction or death, but even the long-haul COVID symptoms that we’re seeing.”
Lowry’s goal in getting the vaccine, he said, was to show that he was following his own advice.
“I wanted to wait my turn. And the other thing I thought was important was to actually go in and get it done, because I think the best way to convey the importance of the vaccine is by action, not just words,” he said. “I wanted everyone in the district to see that I wasn’t just recommending the vaccination for everyone, but I had undergone and received it myself.”
The process of getting the vaccine itself took about half an hour, Lowry said, including a 15-minute observation period after the shot. “I registered like you do for any type of medical procedure, took off my jacket, offered my left arm, and got the vaccination,” he said. “Truthfully, I thought she was still prepping for it, and then next thing I knew she was putting a Band-Aid on.”
“I was in and I was out, and left with the new date to go in for the second vaccination. It was really turnkey.”
Cook County residents can access more information, or sign up for updates on vaccinations, at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Chicago residents can visit chicago.gov/vaccinefinder.
