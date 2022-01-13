The Collabooration initiative, the block club network initially organized around Halloween planning in Hyde Park, will host a Martin Luther King Jr Day event at Augustana Lutheran Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
The group is collecting donations for the Love Fridge, the mutual aid project in which neighborhood residents stock an all-hours refrigerator with food available to anyone. Hyde Park’s Love Fridges are located at Augustana, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., and Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.
A COVID-19 testing popup will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
