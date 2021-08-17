Several years ago, the Herald published "Lost Hyde Park," a series of articles by Susan O'Connor Davis, author of "Chicago's Historic Hyde Park," a 2013 book from the University of Chicago Press. Unfortunately, most of the articles were lost when we switched over to a new website last year.
While most of the series is available through our archives, the Herald will also gradually begin republishing Susan's articles on the website and in the print edition of the paper.
In its earliest days, 47th Street bore no likeness to the busy commercial thoroughfare it is today. Nor was it a dividing line between communities; rather the avenue was the social center of a quiet, well-to-do residential enclave nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan. Lot sizes were large; houses were grand and set back from the unpaved street. The evolution was a gradual one — the street was widened, telegraph poles were installed, the electrified streetcar began to run and the railroad tracks were elevated — improvements that would cumulatively make a 47th Street address less exclusive in the decades to come.
However in the years after the Chicago Fire, as the city’s business leaders flocked to the suburban community, the intersection of Lake Avenue and 47th Street was a social gateway to the Kenwood neighborhood. The esteemed Norman Judd, a friend of Abraham Lincoln, once owned the property on the southwest corner. Judd maintained a large legal practice specializing in railroad law and was attorney for the Illinois Central Railroad, whose tracks ran quite nearby. In 1858 Judd arranged for the celebrated debates between Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, and as a member of the Republican National Committee, he nominated Lincoln as their candidate for president in 1860.
In June 1884, the Judd’s Italianate style house (c. 1850) was purchased by the newly formed Kenwood Club. Distinguished by its towering cupola, the two-story frame house was renovated and enlarged to accommodate the growing membership of this exclusive neighborhood club. It would become the social hub of a neighborhood that stretched to the north, west and south. For many years the venerable establishment was the second home of nearby residents; national tennis tournaments were held on the grass courts, while members enjoyed dining facilities and card rooms in the clubhouse.
Meanwhile, the surrounding Kenwood community gradually accepted progress and convenience — a block of stores that opened near to their beloved club stoked indignation for only a brief time. Residents did wage a lively battle over a small fruit stand near the 47th Street station, successfully negotiating with the landowner and removing the “banana stand.” As infrastructure improvements moved forward, property owners opposed a westward expansion of stores along 47th, fearing a decrease in their property values. Local residents fought by purchasing all available property and for a time were successful in keeping commerce at bay.
Although the Kenwood Club continued to be the oldest and one of the most exclusive in the city, membership declined. The original clubhouse, once described as the “most stately home in the neighborhood,” no longer seemed quite so exclusive. The membership must have anticipated this, for in 1888 the club had purchased “a fine lot of land” on the corner of Lake Avenue and 47th Street adjoining its present location, where it proposed to erect a new and handsome clubhouse.
The new clubhouse was built in 1895 at the cost of $100,000. Planned by Charles Frost with Patton & Fisher, the architects used brick in a dark red hue and designed huge fluted pillars that dominated the east façade.
A solid mahogany door opened to an interior that offered an elegant dining room, library, ladies’ parlor and men’s dressing rooms, a billiard room and three card rooms, four bowling alleys, a shuffleboard court, gymnasium, and, of great importance to the times, the servants’ quarters. The telephone room was equipped with the latest invention of the time, “a long-distance instrument,” and electric bells and speaking tubes connected the office with every room. But it was the ballroom, with its 53-foot-by-82-foot dance floor made of the finest maple, which gave the club its greatest pride, as no expense was spared to make it the best of its kind in the city.
The family-oriented club continued to operate here until 1922, when only 110 active members remained. By then, the original owners of the elegant single-family houses that lined 47th Street had moved on and the structures became boarding houses, were converted to stores or were replaced by flats. A glance at the 1925 fire insurance map demonstrates that, although the original clubhouse and the grass tennis courts were long gone, Patton & Fisher’s structure remained as the commercial area grew around it.
During urban renewal, Lake Park Avenue was relocated to the east adjacent to the Illinois Central Railroad embankment. At the 47th Street intersection parcels were determined to contain structures not worthy of rehabilitation and the land was cleared; however, the role the property would play in the redevelopment process was never exactly outlined. This area in once-aristocratic Kenwood lay vacant and strewn with rubble for many years, as 47th Street became a tenuous boundary between the deteriorating area on the north and the university further south.
Various ideas were proposed for the land where the club once stood, but none could garner community or financial support. It was not until 1970 that approval was given for a project on this site: the construction of a single high-rise on the corner with two and three-story housing units stretching west on 47th Street. Architect Ben Weese developed the scheme for the property and proposed a 25-floor high-rise in the form of a slim polygon with 38 sides. On the interior the plan eliminated long corridors, while providing interesting apartment layouts. The development became controversial after the project moved from market-rate to affordable housing, and a good portion of the anticipated low-rise structures were never constructed.
Over a century earlier Abraham Lincoln had laid eyes upon this site, now greatly transformed by the passage of time. Gazing at the intersection today, it is difficult to imagine Adeline Judd’s recollection of a visit by Lincoln to their Kenwood residence in September 1857. “Mr. Judd had invited Mr. Lincoln to spend the evening at our pleasant home on the shore of Lake Michigan. After tea, and until quite late, we sat on the broad piazza, looking out upon as lovely a scene as that which had made the Bay of Naples so celebrated….. Mr. Lincoln, whose home was far inland from the great lakes, seemed greatly impressed with the wondrous beauty of the scene, and carried by its impressiveness away from all thought of the jars and turmoil of earth.”
As the air began to chill, the Judds and Mr. Lincoln went into the parlor. Mrs. Judd continued: Lincoln was “...seated on the sofa, his long limbs stretching across the carpet, and his arms folded behind him. Mr. Lincoln went on to speak of other discoveries, and also of inventions which had been made during the long cycles of time lying between the present and those early days when the sons of Adam began to make use of material things about them…”
Long cycles of time, indeed.
In referring to the Kenwood Club as “exclusive,” may we assume the writer means that it excluded Jews and Blacks?
