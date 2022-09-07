Lavish Hair Studio will be opening the week of September 19, in the former Romeo’s Hair Design space at 1120 E 47th St.
The studio will provide cuts, highlighting and colors, and owner Shannon Chinn says they will cater to an array of different styles and textures.
Chinn has been doing hair professionally for 30 years now, after graduating from Pivot Point Academy beauty school in Evanston. Even before then, she remembers doing her neighbors’ or classmates’ hair.
She previously worked at Stephen Deer Salon in River North, continuing after it changed hands to Darnee’s Hair Salon, Max & Company Hair Design, 1453 E. Hyde Park Blvd., Cleopatra Hair Design, 1316 E. 53rd St., and Clips & Cuts Etc., 4852 S Cottage Grove Ave.
“The salons in Hyde Park would let me hang out in their salons as a teenager,” Chinn said, where she was able to meet mentors like Big Mike at Total Eclipse Salon and Vanessa, who worked at a barbershop on 53rd Street
The Lavish space has been three months in the making; Chinn said “everything is brand spanking new” and that “it’s cozy in there.” There are six stations currently ready for two barbers and four stylists, and she already has people lined up to work.
Chinn says she’s excited to bring something different to Hyde Park that “everyone could come to, even older clients or younger, everybody”
