Services for Bo Buntic, 76, a resident of Hyde Park for more than 50 years, will be held Thursday, Feb. 27.
Buntic, who was the engineer of the Del Prado Apartments for many years and a long-time patron of Valois restaurant, died Feb. 24 after a battle with lung cancer.
Visitation will be Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. in Chicago. A prayer service will follow. Funeral mass will be said at noon at St. Jerome Croatian Church, 2823 S Princeton Ave. Final disposition will be private.
Buntic is survived by his long-time companion, Shirley Davis, and his children, Victor Edward and Devin Bo Buntic.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Coletta Sons Funeral Home.
