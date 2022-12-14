Just in time for Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish Festival of Lights beginning at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, a Hyde Park second grader’s holiday ghost story will have hit international airwaves.
“The Hanukkah Ghost”, a short fable by Raia Minkus, will be featured in the Dec. 15 episode of the Story Pirates podcast, a widely popular radio program for children and families in which kids submit stories to be reenacted by comedians and actors. Likely an unfamiliar program to those without small children, episodes of the podcast, now in its fifth season, have been downloaded more than 65 million times worldwide.
"It's very exciting to have a story about Hanukkah on a very well known podcast," said Ilyssa Minkus, Raia's mother.
When asked of her inspiration, the young spinner of yarns replied: “I really like Hanukkah... And I (added) a ghost because I thought it would make it spicier.”
The Hanukkah Ghost
Raia Minkus
It was a Hanukkah night and the family was getting ready to light the menorah. It was the brother’s first time lighting the menorah himself, because he was only 5. When he was one inch away from the menorah, the flame on the candle, and all of the lights went out. The baby cried, the parents hugged each other, and the boy ran to his room. He heard a oOoOoOoO noise and ran to his parents. He said, “I heard a noise! A scary noise!”. The mom said, “Ok, everyone calm down.” Then they all heard the oOoOoOoOo, and now they were really scared. Then scary music turned on and they were really frightened. They turned on the lights and saw nothing. The lights snapped off again. The ghost said, “I will haunt you!” and it was angry. The mom said, “What do you want from us???, and the ghost said, “You never come to my mansion, and I have great latkes! I send messages every Hanukkah about my party and you never respond!” The dad said, “Because we can’t see them! We are humans and you are a ghost!” The next Hanukkah, the family went to the ghost’s mansion and had a great time playing dreidel and eating latkes and gelt.
