Data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago shows that the percentage of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 at all but two public schools in and around Hyde Park is below the average school vaccination rate in all Chicago Public Schools, about 39.6%, as of Sept. 6.
That said, all local public schools except Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St., have vaccination rates higher than the average vaccination rate Chalkbeat found at majority-Black CPS elementary and high schools (23%), and the percentage of students who are vaccinated at each local school has increased since WBEZ reported schools' vaccination rates last winter:
Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.: 58.6% vaccinated, 55% in January
Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.: 36.2% vaccinated, 27% in January
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St.: 25.4% vaccinated, 12% in January
Reavis: 10.4% vaccinated, 3% in January
Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St.: 30.6% vaccinated, 11% in January
Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.: 25.4% vaccinated, 14% in January
Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.: 33% vaccinated, 17% in January
Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.: 47.1% vaccinated, 32% in January
Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St.: 35.9% vaccinated, 35.5% in February
Carnegie Elementary, 1414 E. 61st Place: 33.6% vaccinated, 17% in January
Chalkbeat reports that 70% of schools district-wide have less than half of students vaccinated against the coronavirus, and fewer than a quarter of students are vaccinated at 30% of CPS schools. With vaccines available for everyone 6 months old and older, all CPS students are eligible to get vaccinated.
CPS is now mask-optional and has opt-in testing for COVID-19; students only quarantine if they test positive for the disease.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced on Friday, Sept. 23 that the city has moved into "low" COVID-19 Community Level, which means fewer Chicagoans are being hospitalized with the disease.
CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement for people to test at the first sign of symptoms, mask in crowded public settings and to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines. All Chicagoans 6 months old and older should get an annual flu show as well. The bivalent booster should soon be available for people 12 years old and older, too; more than 75,000 doses of the updated booster have already been administered.
“Colder weather is coming and residents are starting to move indoors, which is traditionally when we see respiratory virus rates rise. Please don’t wait to get vaccinated this year. Do it now to protect yourself, your family, and our whole city,” said Arwady.
There is a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and another on Sunday, Oct. 29. Flu shots and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for everyone 6 months old and older will be available. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows; registration is online.
Details about the new booster vaccine can also be found at Chicago.gov/Boost. Chicagoans can additionally find out where to get the updated vaccine at vaccines.gov or by calling the city at 312-746-4835.
CDPH has reported no deaths on the mid-South Side from COVID-19 since the last week of August, when one person died in ZIP code 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, and in 60649, South Shore.
Outside Carnegie around end-of-school pickup Monday afternoon, Marlonna Wilson said she had finished getting her 13-year-old vaccinated in June and that she feels safer now.
"It was her decision; I wanted her to make her own decisions about being vaccinated," Wilson said. "Her dad and her brother and everybody else was vaccinated, and she didn't want to get really ill."
Kellie Johnson got her 12-year-old vaccinated in November; her daughter still wears a mask in school.
"She got boosted right after that," Johnson said. "She got her second booster two weeks ago." (The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is cleared for everyone aged 12 and up.)
The two went together to get their bivalent boosters. "I'd rather us have our shots now," Johnson said. "I'm not a part of those who have their conspiracy theories and reasons why not to do it. I believe in science, and it's been effective in a lot of ways with different diseases, so why not?"
