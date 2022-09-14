A number of Hyde Park-Kenwood area public schools have Local School Council (LSC) openings, but the majority are expected to be filled shortly.
As of early August, more than 1,400 LSC seats at predominantly South and West Side schools were vacant, according to Chalkbeat. These vacancies persist today, five months after LSC elections, with 21 open spots in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools.
Local School Councils, a structure that dates back to the 1988 Chicago School Reform Act, function as miniature school boards responsible for three things – budget allocation approval, principal evaluation and selection, and the development of school improvement plans.
Over the years, the councils have also made decisions on things like changing school names and removing school resource officers — In 2021 Hyde Park Academy’s LCS voted to remove one of two school resource officers.
The composition of a traditional LSC, per the Chicago Public Schools website, is six parents, two community representatives, two teachers, one non-teacher staff member, one to three student representatives (who have to be elected, so there can also be none) and the principal; A minimum of 12 LSC members.
Of the total vacancies in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools, 14 parent spots, four community representative spots and three student representative spots still need to be filled across eleven schools.
Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St., has the highest number of vacancies; three open seats for parents and two for community representatives. According to Nicole Perkins, chair of the Reavis LSC, parent vacancies can be attributed to students graduating (removing parents from the council) and a community member who left when the previous principal, Gail King, resigned in April.
Perkins, who has enrolled three children in Reavis over the years, has served on the LSC for nearly a decade.
“We don’t want just anybody, we want someone that shares the same feel, the same goals, which is to provide Reavis and our children with what’s needed,” Perkins said. She added that she hopes their open house on Sept. 28 will be an opportunity to have these conversations with prospective candidates.
It is still possible to fill the LSC vacancies. Parents and community members can file nomination forms and attend LSC meetings, after which council members will vote on whether or not to appoint a candidate.
This will be the first year that elementary schools can have one student representative, from the sixth, seventh or eighth grade, a change that went into effect July 1st.
However, only three out of the nine area elementary schools have a student representative this year: Murray Language Academy, Ray Elementary and Fiske Elementary.
Marilyn Williams, Teacher Assistant and the non-teacher staff representative on the Murray Language Academy LSC, said the 7th grade student representative who won their election was just recently appointed. Students are voted for by their classmates in a school wide election.
Teachers, non-staff members and parents are elected for two-year terms, while students serve just one year. Elections typically occur in the spring.
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., has a different structure. They are the only school designated as an appointed LSC (known as an ALCS).
The main differences are that ALSC members are appointed by the Chicago Board of Education, not elected, and they can only make recommendations to CPS to appoint a principal, but cannot make a final determination by vote. This structure is becoming more obsolete, as 13 schools transitioned from an appointed to traditional LSC model this year, according to CPS.
Ariel Community Academy’s LSC consists of six parents, one community representative, two teachers, two advocates and the principal.
As of September 13, here are the LSC vacancies at Hyde-Park Kenwood schools:
High schools
- Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.
- Vacancies: 3 student representatives
- 15 total members
Elementary and Middle Schools
- Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.
- Vacancies: 3 parents
- 12 total members
- Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St.
- Vacancies: 1 parent
- 12 total members
- Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.
- Vacancies: 1 community representative
- 13 total members
- Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St.
- Vacancies: 2 community representatives and 3 parents
- 12 total members
- Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St.
- Vacancies: 2 parents
- 12 total members
- William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
- Vacancies: 1 parent
- 13 total members
- Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St.
- Vacancies: 2 parents
- 12 total members
- Andrew Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Pl.
- Vacancies: 1 community member
- 12 total members
- Fiske Elementary School, 6020 S. Langley Ave.
- Vacancies: 2 parents
- 13 total members
Kenwood Academy, 5015 S Blackstone Ave., is the only local school with every seat filled. There are 14 total LSC members, two of whom are student representatives.
