Local School Council (LSC) elections are taking place Wednesday and Thursday across Chicago Public Schools, with students, parents, teachers and local residents eligible to vote.
LSC members serve a two-year term, and their responsibilities include budget approval, principal evaluation and the development of school improvement plans.
Elementary schools will vote for LSC representatives on Wednesday, April 20, from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Elementary school councils are composed of 13 members: the principal, six parent representatives, two community representatives, two teacher representatives, one staff representative and, beginning this year, a student representative.
Voting for high schools will take place on Thursday, April 21, also from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. There are 15 members of the high school councils, with three student representatives instead of one.
Parents and community members are only able to vote for parent and community representatives. Local residents must live in a school’s attendance or voting boundaries to vote for the LSC. To see which schools those are, check the CPS election map.
All voting will take place in-person, and both parents and community members should bring two forms of identification. Local residents must have a form of ID that shows their current residential address, while parents should bring a document that establishes their status as the parent or legal guardian of a child enrolled in the school they are voting at.
U.S. citizenship is not required to vote.
For more information, visit cps.edu/about/local-school-councils/lsc-elections/
