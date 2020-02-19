Cmdr. Joshua Wallace took command of the 2nd District, which includes Hyde Park-Kenwood, on Feb. 16, replacing Cmdr. Dion Boyd, who has been promoted to lead Area 1, which includes the Southwest and near South sides, as part of a broader restructuring of the Chicago Police.
According to a release, Wallace joined the department in 1999 and previously served as the tactical lieutenant, responsible for responding to and assuming command of major district field incidents in the district. Before that, he worked as a lieutenant in the 4th (South Chicago) District, a sergeant in the narcotics section of the 6th (Gresham) District and the summer mobile patrol unit.
He has a bachelor's degree in law enforcement management from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Indiana, and also attended the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.
The Herald has requested an interview with Wallace.
According to the Invisible Institute Citizens Police Data Project’s public database of police misconduct files, 45 allegations of misconduct have been filed against Wallace since he began serving as a police officer in 1999, more than 98% of all Chicago Police officers. None of those complaints have been sustained. Wallace has been accused of police misconduct only once since becoming a sergeant in late 2011.
Wallace also has 28 honorable mentions, more than 80% of other officers, per the database.
He has also been named as a defendant in six civil cases, filed on behalf of people seeking damages for police wrongdoing. In a 2015 lawsuit, the City of Chicago settled with the three plaintiffs for $285,000, an amount large enough that it had to be approved by the City Council Finance Committee in December 2017.
In the lawsuit’s initial complaint filing, the plaintiffs allege Wallace and six other Chicago Police officers beat them while breaking up a house party. They also allege that the officers conspired to have them arrested by falsifying police reports. The officers denied all allegations of wrongdoing against them.
All of the other five cases in which Wallace was named as a defendant were settled by the City for a total of $191,000. (In one of those, a case settled for $90,000, Wallace was named as a defendant, but not included in the final settlement agreement.)
Boyd, a 29-year Chicago policeman, took command of the 2nd District in 2018.
Department restructuring will continue into the spring, when nearly 300 detectives will be reassigned to Chicago's 22 police districts, including the 2nd.
“This reorganization is about placing the maximum level of police resources closest to the communities that we serve. In addition to District accountability, the restructuring will bring more resources directly to communities under a single chain of command and elevate the reform effort that is crucial to the future of policing in Chicago,” said Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.