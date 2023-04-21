Earth Day is tomorrow, April 22, and a number of free clean-ups, nature walks, plant swaps and other events will take place around the mid-South Side to celebrate the eco-friendly holiday.
At Kenwood’s Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., students and parents will work on beautifying the school’s green spaces, share snacks and trade plant clippings. During the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., fifth graders will also be on standby sharing energy conservation tips.
Also in Kenwood, Yale Blue-Green, a group of local Yale University alumni who work on environmental sustainability, are paying tribute to famed South Side poet Gwendolyn Brooks in her eponymous park, 4542 S. Greenwood Ave. The Earth Day celebration will consist of a poetry workshop with Chicago poets Kira Tucker and Laura Joyce Hubbard, during which attendees will write and perform their own works. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., after which saplings will be planted int he park in honor of Brooks.
Further east at pebble beach, the stretch of the South Side lakefront between 45th and 51st streets, conservation advocates are organizing a beach clean-up and day of rock-centric activities: stone skipping lessons, rock cairn building and chalking. Hosted by Advocates for Morgan Shoal (the city’s name for Pebble Beach), organizers will share information regarding the city’s plans to redevelop the site and provide neighbors the opportunity to share their own visions for the beach. The clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and organizers ask that attendees bring work gloves, tough shoes and towels.
In Nichols Park, 54th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, the Nichols Park Advisory Council (NPAC) and other volunteers will be cleaning up litter, mulching and weeding from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sponsored buy Friends of the Park and NPAC, clean-up volunteers are welcome to work for as long as they are able, be it hours or minutes.
Finally, the hanami, or cherry blossom viewing, festival returns to Jackson Park from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Hosted in the Garden of the Phoenix, 6300 S. Cornell Ave., the afternoon will include performances from Shubukai, a classical Japanese dance organization founded in the 1960s, and Tsukasa Taiko, a Japanese drumming group. There will also be origami and cherry blossom sketching workshops.
