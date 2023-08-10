Ahead of Chicago Public Schools students’ return to classrooms on August 22, several nonprofit organizations and elected officials are hosting back-to-school events throughout the area.
The events, running this Friday, August 11 through next weekend, feature performances, children’s activities, food and school supply giveaways. All events are free and open to the public.
August 11
Kicking off the season’s festivities is the Gary Comer Youth Center, an organization founded in 2006 that offers a host of college and career readiness programs. On Friday, the center is hosting its annual Greater Together Back-to-School Block Party from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The back-to-school event will take place at the center’s Greater Grand Crossing facility, 7200 S. Ingleside Ave., featuring a performance by the South Shore Drill Team, backpack and school supply giveaways, as well as food, drink and other activities.
August 12
At the end of the Bud Billiken Parade’s King Drive route, a host of activities and giveaways will take place in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
August 13
On Sunday, the Radcliffe Youth Sports Organization is hosting a book bag giveaway at the Jackson Park football field, 6300 S. Stony Island Ave. Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will provide free food, safety workshops and a fitness workout.
August 16
Next Wednesday, several local elected officials are bringing free school supplies and health resources to Bronzeville’s Ellis Park. Co-hosted by state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26), state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13), Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry and Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), the back-to-school event will run — rain or shine — from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3520 S. Cottage Gove Ave.
In addition to backpack and supply giveaways, haircuts, raffles, crafts and music, there will also be free breast and cervical cancer screenings, Medicaid and SNAP enrollment assistance and dental resources. Financial literacy, housing and utility resources will also be provided.
Registration is available at illinois26.com.
August 19
Ald. Robinson will co-host an additional back-to-school bash in the following Saturday with actress Ta'Rhonda Jones, best known for her recurring role on the television show “Empire.”
The bash, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Insight Hospital, 2525 S. Prairie Ave., will provide select health services alongside free dental exams, haircuts, braiding, manicures, food, and backpacks filled with school supplies.
Also on Saturday, the Live Your Dreams (LYD) Foundation, a youth-focused nonprofit, will host a back-to-school bash with free food, games, raffle prizes and a backpack giveaway in Woodlawn. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6033 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Click here for more information.
Did we miss one? let us know!
