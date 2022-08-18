Ahead of Chicago Public Schools students returning to classrooms this Monday, August 22, four nonprofit organizations from Kenwood to Grand Crossing are hosting back to school events throughout the area this weekend. The events, running Friday through Sunday, all feature food, performances, children’s activities and school supply giveaways. They are all free and open to the public.
Kicking off the weekend’s festivities is the Gary Comer Youth Center, an organization founded in 2006 that offers a host of college and career readiness programs. On Friday, August 19, the center is hosting its annual Greater Together Back to School Block Party from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. The back to school event will take place at the center’s Greater Grand Crossing facility, 7200 S. Ingleside Ave., featuring a performance by the South Shore Drill Team, backpack and school supply giveaways, as well as food, drink and other activities.
Event partners include Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) office, Champs Mentoring, Nike and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Organizers also hope to use the event to promote their fall programing, such as robotics, digital media, music and culinary arts courses. The center also runs an urban farm on its campus, offers a free daily meal, tutoring and mental health counseling.
On Saturday, August 20, the South Side-based Taylor Services Youth Organization will host a back to school bash at University Church, 5655 S. University Ave., from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Since 2016, Taylor Services Youth Organization has operated an after school and tutoring program in Avalon Park, along with an annual summer camp and educational workshops.
For the event, the organization is partnering with the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital Pediatric Mobile Unit to provide free physical screenings, as well as Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures mobile unit to provide free dental exams. Open Books, a North Side store, will be giving away books, and the Taylor Services Youth Organization will provide free backpacks and other school supplies.
Also on Saturday, the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) will host the 14th annual Karl Jackson Back 2 School Jam. The event will take place at the King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., from 11 a.m - 3 p.m.
Since 2011, KOCO has co-sponsored the event with the Life Development Center of CityLight Church.
In an interview with the Herald during last year's event, Parrish Brown, a youth organizer with KOCO said of the jam: “"This is an event where we support people in our community, over 300 people every year, with book bags and supplies and also activities, food, and music and performances.. Just to, you know, get people started back with the school year correctly."
The Back 2 School Jam is held in memory of Karl Jackson, a community youth organizer who died of cancer when he was a teenager. Last year, more than $4,500 was raised for the event through its GoFundMe page. KOCO is still raising funds for this year’s event, donations can be made here.
Capping off the weekend on Sunday, August 21, is the Holy Angels Catholic School Mass and Picnic. The event will be hosted at Our Lady of Africa Church, 615 E. Oakwood Blvd., from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (with an optional Mass at 11:30 a.m.).
The picnic will have school supplies for Pre-K-8th grade, a bounce house and other family-friendly activities. ZTO Basketball Elite & Project SYNC-ERE will also make a special guest appearance.
For more information, contact info1@holyangelschicago.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.