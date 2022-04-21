We want to know how you’re dealing with COVID now two years after the first lockdown. What changes have you made to your work or home life during the pandemic that have ended up being permanent?
We’re partnering with 22 other newsrooms in the Chicago region to find out how our communities are living through the long-term effects of COVID through a survey and community conversations.
How are you and your community finding a path forward out of the pandemic? We want to hear from you if COVID-19 has prompted big decisions for you about work, home and family that will last beyond the pandemic. We are especially interested in solutions your community has found to get through the pandemic that others facing similar problems may benefit from.
Please, take a few minutes to complete the survey. It’s the first step to help us better understand what types of reporting we should be doing and who we should be talking to more.
