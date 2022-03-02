After two years away from live performance, the music education nonprofit Intonation will return to the Promontory this Saturday for its spring showcase.
The Bronzeville-based Intonation runs music programming for students at a number of high schools on the mid-South Side, including Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St., and the University of Chicago Charter School North Kenwood-Oakland, 1119 E. 46th St.
On Saturday, students from Dyett will play, as will groups from Pershing Magnet School and King High School. Students with Musicians Trust, a program recently launched by Intonation that features one-on-one instruction, will also perform. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.
The pandemic-caused lockdown hit right after the last in-person showcase Intonation hosted at the Promontory, nearly two years ago.
“We used to be able to do this twice a year — we were always at the Promontory in December and March,” said Beth King, deputy director of development and communications director at Intonation. “Our students get together, they learn instruments, they pick a song that becomes their curriculum. So if they want to play a Drake song, or a Black Sabbath song, we're all in. They learn every instrument and there's a culminating performance for the community. So the Promontory was kind of a staple for us.”
Outside of its live performances, Intonation partners with local schools to provide regular classes, and runs weekend programming at Taylor Park, 39 W. 47th St. So when the pandemic happened, Intonation’s instructors had to figure out how programming might continue digitally — rehearsing over Zoom, for instance, didn’t seem like the most appealing option.
Instead, the organization gave all of its students MIDI controller keyboards, which can be programmed to play and record the sound of pretty much any instrument, giving students a portable production tool, and using an online platform to share the results.
But the nonprofit’s teachers also had to restructure the more intangible aspects of the curriculum, noted Intonation’s new executive director, Tonya Howell. They formed internal working groups to develop strategies for engaging with students virtually.
Much of that meant simply giving students space to process what was going on in the world, and the help with translating that into the music they were making, which King noted was often quieter and more meditative than it had been before.
“The instructors were really creating a curriculum for digital music production, not just the content of the class, but also addressing social-emotional needs of students,” said Hyde Parker Howell. “The instructors did a whole lot of work themselves, really thinking about self-care and about their own well-being so that they could be there for their students.”
During the George Floyd protests, learning often meant just giving students time to talk about current events. But a group of 4th to 6th graders did form a group called the Mad Hackers, which released some songs that July.
At the same time, Intonation instructor Wyatt Waddell released “Fight!”, a song reflecting on the uprisings that received write-ups in the Tribune and Rolling Stone.
Intonation moved back to in-person school instruction this fall, and the Saturday programming at Taylor Park recently followed suit. Students have to fill out a health screener and wear masks; everyone stays three feet apart.
“Even though it’s not as intimate as we would like it to be, it’s still a really great way to bring students in-person in a safe way,” said King. “The students are just ecstatic to be performing together, playing together, practicing together.”
For Howell, who started as the new executive director on Oct. 1, the past decade has been one of ever-increasing involvement at Intonation. It started when she was a teacher at the U. of C. charter school campus in North Kenwood-Oakland.
“I'd be sitting at my round table grading papers. And I just listened in, the band was literally right there,” she recalled. “The energy from the instructors and the excitement from the students, I was just wowed.”
Her own daughter, Tzoe, was in second grade, a year below when Intonation typically accepts students. But she liked hanging around the practice sessions so much that, one day, an instructor asked if she wanted to join in. She’s now a senior at Kenwood Academy and still with the program, where she plays guitar and sings.
Confined to her room with COVID in December, she spent her time in quarantine playing the guitar. “She was using that as an outlet and creative space when she was doing something super-challenging, like actually having COVID,” said Howell.
When Howell became principal of the charter school, she continued her partnership with Intonation; eventually, she became a board member. When Intonation founder Mike Simons announced that he was leaving, Howell decided to apply.
“I threw my hat in the ring,” she said. “And now here I am as executive director. I’ve gotten to see the organization from lots of angles and this is just my dream job.”
Intonation Spring Showcase. Saturday, March 5, 12:30 p.m. The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West. $10, $5 with flyer.eventbrite.com/e/intonation-spring-showcase-tickets-269041228557#tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.