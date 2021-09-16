A trio of local museums will hold a family art crawl this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. as part of the continuing multi-site exhibition “Toward Common Cause.”
At the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., attendees can build a paper tree house. The activity is inspired by Xu Bing’s “Forest Project,” in which he teaches Kenyan children to draw trees, then sells their drawings to raise money that will go toward planting actual trees in Kenya. The Smart will also have a singalong to a corrido, a kind of Mexican folk ballad.
The Roundhouse at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, is currently home to a show by Kara Walker depicting silhouettes of antebellum figures in black paper portraiture. At the art crawl, children and their families can make their own cut paper collages.
And at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Carrie Mae Weems’s show reimagines the Black Panther Party’s local programs through a configuration of objects and media. This Saturday, visitors can make their own newspapers and take a photo in the exhibition’s Black Panther wicker chair.
Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Recommended for children ages 4 to 12 accompanied by an adult. smartmuseum.uchicago.edu/events/1886/family-arts-crawl
