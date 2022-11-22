Several organizations are once again mobilizing to ensure that anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal in the Hyde Park area can get one.
The Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., plans to serve Thanksgiving lunch, as it has for around 40 years. Its soup kitchen operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"The numbers depend. Sometimes we get 50, sometimes we get 150; we never know how many folks will show up," said the Rev. Dr. Leroy Sanders. "We make more than we think we're going to use, because we do Thanksgiving and the day after. So whatever we don't use on Thursday we use on Friday."
The Chicago Food Depository donates food, and the soup kitchen is sponsored by the Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council.
"Thanksgiving is just another day that we prepare food," Sanders said. "We are mandated to feed the hungry, so that's what we do. We enjoy doing it."
The council also sponsors the Hyde Park Kenwood Food Pantry at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., which runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the food pantry at St. Paul and the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., which runs every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; the Free Food Market at First Presbyterian Church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., which runs on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon; the Vineyard Church Food Pantry, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave., which runs every Wednesday and third Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Market Boxes with Ecosystems of Care, which delivers food to more than 400 South Side homes a month.
Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., plans to host Chicago Hyde Park Village's 10th-annual Community Thanksgiving Day Meal. What had been a potluck dinner will be catered and served buffet style, with more people together after years of boxed meal deliveries.
"Hyde Park Produce has always donated a turkey," said Village organizer Susan Alitto. "They give us a very special price on all the other dishes."
Meals are $12 or pay-what-you-can; Alitto expects around 50 people to eat at Augustana and around 15 meals delivered to homebound people.
"Basically, the idea is that everyone should have a meal," Alitto said. "Our purpose is to support aging in the community, and to help people who may be isolated, lonely or homebound."
County Commissioner Bill Lowry's (D-3rd) office was distributing 100 boxes of bananas, carrots, celery, collard greens, apples, onions and sweet potatoes outside Augustana on Monday. District Director Maya Stainback noted the inflationary surge's effect on food prices and the lacking grocery options across much of the 3rd District.
Nonprofit Top Box Foods donated the produce for the effort. Lowry's office has also distributed boxes to local senior homes and plans to donate 75 hot meals to senior homes and a homeless shelter on Thanksgiving day.
