A charity concert and art auction raising funds in support of Ukrainian refugees is coming to the Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th Street, this Saturday. Hosted by the group Support Ukraine - UChicago, Hyde Park, Chicago, a collective of university students and community members, event organizers say all proceeds from the night will go toward on-the-ground support for evacuating Ukrainians.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with a $15 suggested donation. Four local bands playing genres spanning honky-tonk to hip hop are scheduled to perform, and eight artists have donated work for the silent auction. The event will also feature a borscht soup table and Ukrainian “swag sale.”
Evgenia Olimpieva, an event organizer with Support Ukraine, says proceeds from the concert will go toward the grassroots organization Helping to Leave, a 24/7 evacuation helpline providing Ukrainian refugees with logistical and financial support, such as purchasing flights out of Ukraine and coordinating housing accommodations in nearby countries.
“(Helping to Leave) assists with whatever it is that people need to reach the border and leave the country,” said Olimpieva. According to the organization’s website, Helping to Leave has assisted over 7,000 refugees since February, and has a backlog of over 25,000.
Przemek Grygiel, another event organizer with Support Ukraine, says the group of primarily Ukrainian, Polish and Russian members came together in early March in the weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “It started from the intention of supporting Ukrainian students around Hyde Park… providing them emotional support” said Grygiel. They began meeting multiple times a week, and soon expanded their efforts to supporting Ukrainians abroad.
On March 27, the group sold homemade borscht soup and cookies outside of Hyde Park Produce, raising more than $1,000 donated to Helping to Leave. Grygiel said the group was surprised by the amount of support they received from the community throughout the day, with some patrons donating as much as $100.
“We had Ukrainians who live in Hyde Park come up to us and say how much it meant to just see the support, that someone was doing something,” said Olimpieva. “To me that was the most touching moment in the work that we’ve done.”
Olimpieva and Grygiel, who are Russian and Polish and moved to Chicago within the last 10 years, said that watching the crisis unfold in Ukraine and neighboring countries has left many members of the group traumatized. But, Olimpieva said, “building community and getting the support we have been, directing our energy to something good has been a healing experience.”
“What is personally keeping me sane is that I can really get involved with something and not just watch things happen,” said Grygiel.
