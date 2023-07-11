A Hyde Park-based disability advocate and her affiliated nonprofit have been awarded $50,000 through the “Leaders for a New Chicago” program, a fund established to support people working to advance social justice causes.
Vanessa Harris, founder and executive director of the media group Strategy for Access, will receive a $25,000 no-strings attached grant for personal development. Her organization, which produces films and other media celebrating and informing Chicago’s disability community, will also receive a matching $25,000 grant for operating expenses.
“Strategy for Access right now is committed to helping Chicago become an international leader as a disability-friendly city,” said Harris. “We believe that people with disabilities should have just as much fun, if not more, than people who are able-bodied.”
Funded by the Field Foundation and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Leaders for a New Chicago award “seeks to build a more inclusive city by promoting leaders who are designing new approaches to civic discourse and action.” Harris is among this year’s 10 awardees, including two community leaders from Woodlawn.
Raised in Chatham, Harris received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa’s Grinnell College in 1976 and a master’s in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign two years later. That year, she moved to Hyde Park and took a job as an environmental engineer with Argonne National Laboratory.
But while working in a field that required her to be very mobile, Harris had to contend with worsening chronic, undiagnosed pain. “It was a walking and standing job, and I had bone problems.” Harris said. “I won awards for my work, but it seemed like I was always thinking, ‘I just want to sit down.’”
Nonetheless, she moved to Texas in 1988, where she continued her work in environmental engineering for another 21 years with companies like BP (British Petroleum) and Houston’s Metropolitan Transit Authority.
In 2009, Harris suffered a fall and fractured her leg, which landed her temporarily in a wheelchair and precipitated a move back to Hyde Park to be with family. But the incident had a silver lining: Thanks to the wheelchair — for the first time in her life — Harris was no longer in pain. She kept the chair.
(She would later be diagnosed with osteopenia, a chronic condition that causes a loss of bone density.)
After a 46-year career in engineering, Harris’ path to disability advocacy was spurred by a documentary class she took on a whim at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
One of her first documentaries for the class, “Color Cast,” profiled Chicago artist Anna Kunz, whose exhibition at HPAC that summer was designed to be accessible to people with mobility issues.
“(Kunz) was like, ‘Vanessa, you’re really good at this, you should do another one’” Harris recalled. “So I did a few more.”
Harris has since made more than 100 documentaries through Strategy For Access, which she founded in 2019 as the website fun4thedisabled.com. (She also runs the website disabilityvoteil.org, which provides information for people with disabilities on how to register to vote and cast a ballot.)
“Since its founding, Fun4theDisabled has activated its dynamic and diverse community to protest the widespread ableism and systemic discrimination experienced by people with different abilities,” the website reads. “Because people with disabilities are often overlooked in mainstream media, Fun4theDisabled presents arts, stories, resources, and news created within the disability community itself.”
Harris said one of her nonprofit’s most popular videos is an instructional video on buying a car for wheelchair users. Describing her own car purchasing experience, she said, “It was sort of a stressful situation, because I didn’t know where to go to get one. And the dealers that I went to were not necessarily ethical.”
Other videos include works destigmatizing mental health, providing exercises for people with different physical abilities and promotions of books that address disability, gender identity and racial justice. All videos are captioned and a majority are translated into American Sign Language, Harris said.
Harris thought she was interviewing for the award, but was not expecting to receive it during that same Zoom call. “I was shocked,” she said.
Harris said the funding she will receive for Strategy for Access will go in part to matching the federal grant she’s received for a new project she’s working on: a video for the U.S. Department of Commerce showcasing accessible tourist sites in Chicago. (Sites include the Lincoln Park Zoo, the Field Museum and the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.)
“The money from federal projects is reimbursable, you don’t get it up front,” Harris said. When she learned about the $25,000 she’d get from the Leaders for a New Chicago grant, she said, “I thought, ‘Oh, thank god. I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
The rest of the grant will be used as seed funding for a project on how disability-friendly the 2024 Democratic Convention will be in Chicago.
“We want to look into hotels, stadiums, restaurants, transportation, places like that, and make sure that when people come here, they know what to do and what to expect,” Harris said. “Once you point (accessibility issues) out, things improve.”
She will also use some of the funds to hire and train interns and volunteers. People interested in working with her during summer or fall semesters can reach out to Harris at fun@fun4thdisabled.com.
With her remaining personal funds, Harris said, “I was thinking about doing some travel and seeing places I’ve never been to, things like that.” She’s also investing some of the money.
