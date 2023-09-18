Six weeks after signing up for The Simple Good, a nonprofit arts organization that partners with Chicago Public Schools, Kenwood Academy senior David Tinubu felt an improvement in his mental health.
“I felt better. I felt good as a person. I felt whole,” Tinubu told the Herald. “The Simple Good helps me especially learn about people’s emotions and how people work, basically. It teaches you about the little things you do, like going out there, smiling at someone, and giving someone a compliment means a lot to them.”
In the program, which meets after school four days a week, Tinubu, a visual arts and photography student, said he found ways to express himself that helped build his emotional resilience.
“Art, in a way, could be like a comfort,” Tinubu said. “Art works with emotions. As you look at the art it gives you a warm emotion. You envision yourself in it.” Overall, he said the program helps him gain more control of his emotions to form stronger interpersonal connections with his peers and parents.
A typical day for Tinubu in the program includes bonding activities with his peers, building a support system among students, and programming on creating and critiquing art. After graduating, Tinubu intends to pursue a career in nursing while continuing in art.
The Simple Good began as an online blog founded by Oak Park native Priya Shah in 2012.
“It started with 54 photos I (and) my friends took, about these different moments of simple good in our lives. That blog went viral,” Shah said. “And it was really about understanding the small, simple goods that were around us and within us in order for us to really feel resilience.”
Shah’s upbringing and travels influenced her decision to start the blog. “(Art) was something I always used to understand the world and also express myself and the things that I had to go through. It was just natural for me,” Shah said. “And I had really cool, really unique opportunities to travel around the world and do different volunteer work. I worked across India, worked at Mother Teresa’s orphanage in South Africa (and) was in Brazil. All these different places really taught me what it meant to learn and teach resilience.”
This resilience, Shah says, came from the different levels of oppression she faced as a woman, person of color and someone who was born with one hand.
Shah defines a simple good as any act of kindness or small element of goodness that can bring joy in one’s daily life.
“I observed that all around the world, it was these small ideas of somebody smiling, or doing acts of kindness, or watching the sunrise are all basic elements of good that connect all of humanity in order to bring happiness into our lives,” she said.
Shah’s program comes at a time when youth mental health is on the decline in the state and across the country. According to Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2023 roadmap to address youth mental health, nearly 40% of all young people in Illinois who experience major depressive episodes are unable to receive mental health services. Per a recent report from Lurie Children's Hospital, which details how the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue, one in five American children and adolescents have developed a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder in the last few years.
To combat this, the Simple Good partners with CPS schools in grades K-12 to bring in-school or after-school arts residency programs up to five days a week.
“We bring in our trained teaching artists, our curriculum, all the art supplies that are needed, and host a final art showcase where we partner with different corporations, galleries, and universities to exhibit student artwork.” Shah said.
The curriculum features mindfulness and meditation exercises that emphasize being present and practicing gratitude. “With every body of artwork that we’re creating, we’re also having a period of discussion (afterwards),” Shah said. “So, using art as a means to really process different simple good concepts, and then pausing, reflecting, and having a larger discussion. That act is a piece that allows us to build self awareness (and) also community connection. Now the other students in the classroom are understanding what you’re feeling.”
The curriculum concludes with a final showcase that typically includes partnering with companies such as Google, Threadless, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.
Brianna Meshone is an alumnus of The Simple Good and currently a senior photography major at Columbia College. “The Simple Good helped me figure out (photography) was my passion. I learned a lot, especially being a beginner,” she said. When she joined the program in her sophomore year at South Shore International College Preparatory High School, Meshone wasn’t sure what she wanted to do. “I ended up continuing in high school (and) creating my own photography business,” she said. “A lot of the work that I do involves the upliftment and empowerment of Black people and our beautiful experiences through my eyes.”
Meshone said a lot of what she now does is the result of the nonprofit’s influence. “I was taught how to use my work to bring positivity in every way, shape, form and fashion. I didn’t realize until last year how impactful it was being a part of that program at such a young age,” she said. “It really shaped my mindset on how important being a black female creative is in Chicago, and the impact that I can have on my community.”
