On the last day of school at Ray Elementary, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., dozens of kids streamed out of the school’s front doors yelling in celebration; some ran to their parents while others made a beeline for the playground.
Aliyah Robles was more than prepared for the first day of summer break on Wednesday afternoon, June 7. On the sidewalk outside of Ray, she proclaimed, “Goodbye third grade and hello fourth grade.”
“My favorite parts of the year were having friends and going on the (Chicago History Museum) field trip together,” she said. Her favorite subject is art. “I like painting, drawing and coloring — all that stuff.”
Her mother, Ruth Robles, told the Herald that Aliyah began elementary school elsewhere, but is grateful to have ended up at Ray: “We actually love it here — it’s very diverse.” Three years out from the start of the pandemic, Robles said Ray feels relatively “back to normal … Kids feel like they’re even allowed to hug and everything, and be more social.”
Walter Gorges just finished sixth grade at Ray and is headed to Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., in the fall. Asked what he’s looking forward to about the transition, he replied, “Well, there are vending machines.”
During his last year in elementary school, Walter, a young pianist, said he enjoyed learning the ukulele with music teacher Ms. Walker.
“It feels like things have, for the first time since the pandemic, really started to come together,” said Boone Gorges, his father. “There were some problems at Ray earlier in the year, but the second half of the year it’s really been a nice year, and I feel like the community has come together.”
Part of this shift, he noted, came from the introduction of community events like a spring rock music festival and talent show.
Just northeast at Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St., Milton Brawler was stationed with his ice cream cart on the sidewalk.
He said that business was typical for Chicago Public Schools’ last day — “It’s always crazy.” A fleet of carts selling Steve’s 77 Ice Cream are on duty outside of Bret Harte, Ray Elementary, the Lab School and Kenwood Academy through Friday.
Fresh out of first grade at Bret Harte, Bryce Jackson said that he enjoyed all the crafts his class made and field trips to the Chicago Lyric Opera and Lincoln Park Zoo. A student at Bret Harte since preschool, Bryce said he’s looking forward to “spending time with my cousins and my family” this summer.
His mother, Rhonda Jackson, who works for CPS as an interventionist at a Calumet Heights school, praised his teacher Paige Richardson as “phenomenal.”
Jackson said she’s seen tremendous growth in her son this school year. “He scored in the 99th percentile for reading on the standardized test … He got three certificates yesterday, one for perfect attendance, and then honor roll for reading and math. He’s incredibly smart,” she said beaming at Bryce.
An educator herself, Jackson added, “I’m looking forward to taking the summer off and having some time to myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.