Two mid-South Side community organizers and their affiliate organizations are receiving $50,000 through the “Leaders for a New Chicago” program, a fund established to support people working to advance racial and social justice causes.
Funded by the Field Foundation and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the award “seeks to build a more inclusive city by promoting leaders who are designing new approaches to civic discourse and action.”
Locally, Ling Young of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and Mark Clements of the Chicago Torture Justice Center are among this year’s leadership cohort of 10 advocates, organizers, artists, educators and storytellers.
Each awardee receives a $25,000 no-strings attached grant, which can be used at their discretion to support “work, reflection or professional development expenses.” Recipients’ affiliate organization also receives a matching $25,000 operating grant.
Young is a youth organizer with STOP, 602 E. 61st St., a community organization working to build power among low-income and working-class Black residents in Woodlawn, Greater Grand Crossing and surrounding neighborhoods. She joined STOP when she was a high school student at Hyde Park Academy, co-facilitating its summer youth training program. After graduating in 2020, she joined the organization full time.
A Woodlawn resident, Young also ran phone banking for Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) during her first election campaign in 2019, when she was a junior in high school. During this time, she also worked on numerous other local organizing campaigns, including #CopsOutCPS, #PoliceFreeSchools and STOP’s Community Benefits Agreement campaign concerning the Obama Presidential Center. In addition to working with STOP, Young is also chief of staff for Chicago City Council’s Committee on Education and Early Childhood Development, which Taylor chairs.
At STOP, she’s currently working on a campaign to “reinvest into RJ,” which she said “is calling to redirect the funds that are being allocated to the office of CPD from CPS (for resource officers) to be reallocated for restorative justice and culture and climate.” In addition, she is working on the Peace Book Ordinance with the community group Good Kids Mad City, which calls “(for) the city to reinvest into young people that are wanting to become peacekeepers for the City of Chicago, to create safe spaces,” she said.
Young found out she won the award in May; she didn’t know that she had even been nominated.
“I started crying,” she said. “I’ve been doing this work since I was 14 years old, so I never knew that people saw me as such a big leader, but most importantly, saw my work as monumental.” At 22 years old, she is the youngest recipient in this year’s cohort.
“I’ve done my darndest job to make sure the young people on the South Side are included in conversations that they had never been included in,” Young said. “I hope that people see me as a young Black girl in this cohort as a monumental thing … and (are) inspired to do more work and to do the right work.”
She said she plans to save the majority of the funding and “keep on going … I’m really just happy that, at this moment, my work will not cease.”
Young said she will have a hand in where the funds of the matching grant of $25,000 that STOP will receive are allocated, and she wants to make sure they go to leadership development. “I want to prioritize my students, some students at least getting paid to advance their learning and organizing and social justice work,” she said.
In his five years as a community organizer at the Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., Clements has helped more than 380 incarcerated people win their release. This work involves mobilizing the center’s network of supporters, strategizing with attorneys, sitting down with families to help process their grief and attending court hearings in support of other police torture survivors.
More than four decades ago at age 16, Clements was a victim of police torture under disgraced former Chicago Police Department (CPD) Commander Jon Burge and forced to falsely confess to arson and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison and served 28 years before his conviction was overturned in 2009.
After release, Clements was hired as an administrator and organizer with the Campaign to End the Death Penalty. He has also sat on the board of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, where he helped to organize and establish the Illinois Coalition for the Fair Sentencing of Children.
“It’s a culture of bad apples within the Chicago Police Department that has maintained its reputation by framing people or just straight out locking them up and charging them with crimes that people never committed,” he said. Clements has already received numerous awards for his work and is the co-author of the 2022 book “Tortured by Blue: The Chicago Police Torture Story.”
He said that recently his work has also pivoted to “fighting for the survival of individuals once they have been released out of the prison system.”
Clements said he was similarly surprised by the call telling him he won the award.
“With my visions and ideas, it just came right along at the right time,” he said. “I did have money set aside for these projects, but it just makes it a lot easier.”
He is planning to use some of the funds to travel to Texas in July to continue his 14-year fight on the case of Rodney Reed, who was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites and has long maintained his innocence.
“Texas is pretty barbaric when it comes to their criminal justice system, so I want to invest into his situation, into the comrades in Texas as well,” Clements said.
He said he also plans to use the funds to host a picnic on the beach near Lawrence Avenue in Uptown on July 8, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the mothers of children still incarcerated in Illinois prisons due to police torture.
Clements said the Chicago Torture Justice Center’s matching $25,000 grantwill go towards “all of our services,” which include clinical mental health services, reentry services and organizing. It will also be used for the organization’s Survivor Repair Fund, money which goes directly to torture survivors who need help paying rent or bills, or are in any other emergency situation.
“We’re dealing with people who have been greatly impacted from decades and decades of incarceration,” Clements said. He also noted that they “don’t just serve individuals that have been impacted by the criminal justice system,” but also “people that have been shot by police, family members grieving due to the fact that they have loved ones still locked up inside our prisons or loved ones that are crippled due to the fact that they were shot.”
His mother, Virginia Clements, was an activist who worked tirelessly to free her son from prison.
“She loved this work, I got out, took over, and it brought me the therapy and comfort that I need,” he said. “She was my rock.”
