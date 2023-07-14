The mid-South Side has long been a hub for emerging writers. Last year, several local authors carried on this tradition, debuting new works ranging from children's books to self-improvement guides.
The Herald has compiled a few below.
“Adaora Takes America,” an illustrated children's book by Woodlawn resident Jessica Uzo, follows the story of Adaora, a young Nigerian girl whose family immigrates to America.
Her first children’s book, Uzo said her biggest motivator to write came from noticing a dearth of stories told from the perspective of first-generation African children. Adaora’s story is closely based on Uzo’s own life as an Nigerian immigrant from the Igbo tribe.
“She’s literally me. Even the cover art; I gave the illustrator a picture of myself as a kid,” Uzo said. “I really wanted it to resonate with Igbo kids, (for them to) see an Igbo name on the cover of the book.”
In this loose retelling of her childhood, which included moving to the United States from Nigeria at age five and experiencing cultural shock in the classroom and in the cafeteria, Uzo said, “I made her experience a little bit more of what I wish I had.”
She wants to be the voice for the first generation African kids, and she recently finished a script for a full length feature film, set on the South Side of Chicago.
Published last March, “Adaora Takes America” can be ordered at 57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St.
“Regarding Heart,” a novel published last January by erstwhile Hyde Parker Laurel Bauer, is a “comedy of manners” largely taking place around an all-too-familiar bar called Jimmy’s. Set in the 1980s, the story follows a cast of interconnected characters around the neighborhood, including Lois Sills, a 1960s-era Black radical plotting to take down a white supremacist group.
“The book is ‘about’ life in a proverbial ‘corner’ of America — where politics, religion, literature, family, and drink are all taken seriously—and yet the book is meant to be funny,” said Bauer.
Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., Bauer said, was a treasured watering hole for her while living in Hyde Park on and off between 1960 and 1973.
“At least one of the charms of the place was a kind of aimless banter of the intellectual variety … Jimmy’s was basically my social life during that time,” she said. “The person I went on to marry, the estimable William G. Bauer, was a bartender at Jimmy’s when we met.”
Raised in New York City, Bauer came to Hyde Park in 1960 to study at the University of Chicago. She said she was struck by the unique, welcoming qualities of the neighborhood.
“(It) made a great impression on me as a very different and more congenial place,” Bauer said. Though she no longer lives in the neighborhood, Bauer said she makes frequent visits.
“Regarding Heart” can be purchased online here.
“Courage by Design,” a self-help book by businesswoman Dee M. Robinson, offers insights into boosting self-confidence and career advancement. The book dives into Robinson’s 11 “commandments”— with titles like “Be the CEO of You” and “Find Success in Failure” — aimed at helping readers “move past fear and find a purpose to life,” she said.
The story begins with Robinson reflecting on a time before her career in the hospitality industry took off; a period in which she felt held back by self-loathing and low self-esteem. She developed a method to build her own confidence: “SNAP IT!” For any negative thought about herself, Robinson snapped a rubber band on her wrist. This, she said, changed everything.
“It all started — my career as an entrepreneur, my charitable work, the book whose words you are reading right now — with a rubber band,” she writes.
After years working her way up in the hospitality industry, Robinson founded her own concession management company, Robinson Hill, in 1995. Operating primarily in airports and tourist destinations, Robinson Hill is a parent company to brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Frontera Grill and Wow Bao.
Of her company’s success, Robinson writes, “I grew up making homemade roasted peanuts for my mother to sell in the stands of big league ballparks. Not long ago, a group of investors I was part of pursued a plan to purchase an interest in a big league team.”
“That is courage by design. I wanted people to know that wherever they stand, wherever they are, their lives are on a spectrum, and they can design a path to courage,” Robinson said.
A resident of the Jackson Park Highlands, Robinson’s book also includes interviews with entrepreneurs and elected officials, such as South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, Robinson. During this interview, Robinson told the Herald, she was reminded that it’s never too late to set one’s goals in motion.
“There are no perfect moments, you just start. And then you learn, and you take another step,” Robinson said. “We all deserve to be anywhere our dreams take us.”
“Courage by Design” can be purchased through Robinson’s website.
