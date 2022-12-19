zakkiyyah najeebah dumas-o’neal, a photographer, video and collage artist who has a studio at the Hyde Park Art Center, won an unrestricted $30,000 3Arts Award for work addressing family, queer identities, self-interiority and belonging.
"I'm a visual artist, I'm an independent curator, and I'm also an arts organizer, which is a term I use that means part of my practice is working with other artists to either develop projects or to create programming," zakkiyyah said. "A lot of the work I'm creating deals with either the topic of Black women and who we are internally."
zakkiyyah takes inspiration from writers and artists like Kathleen Collins, Audre Lorde, Alice Walker, Lorraine O'Grady and Adrian Piper. "Even if I'm working on work about my family, because I also sort of use that as subject matter within my work, I think it all kind of comes down to this aspect of belonging and trying to figure out what that means in terms of the people I'm connected to in my life and the families I come from," zakkiyyah said.
"I kind of dabble in all of these different mediums to explore that. Sometimes that means making a collage or making a still image photograph, or it could mean using archival footage alongside footage I've taken to explore those things."
zakkiyyah has been a working artist for seven years, but the studio at HPAC, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., is the first zakkiyyah can afford to lease permanently because of the grant.
"Before I was doing residencies," zakkiyyah said; the University of Chicago Arts and Public Life's among them in 2021 and at Indiana University Bloomington before that. Another was at HPAC itself. "They've been very, very supportive of my work since I started as a resident there in 2019," zakkiyyah said.
Many of Chicago's studio spaces are north of 35th Street or housed in former West Side industrial spaces. "If you're thinking about Hyde Park, Bronzeville, Woodlawn, South Shore and Englewood, there aren't really a lot of spaces artists can rent out," said zakkiyyah. "I think I just thankfully had that network at the Hyde Park Art Center, where I was able to get a studio in Hyde Park. But if not, I would have had to maybe have a studio that was out of the way and not close to where I am at all.”
HPAC is also more affordable than other studios zakkiyyah was looking to rent; working in Hyde Park also provides a kind of exposure and visibility zakkiyyah otherwise would not have had.
Beyond the studio, zakkiyyah is using the money to buy new equipment and for personal finances.
zakkiyyah was born in Hyde Park and grew up in Lake County. zakkiyyah studied art history and criticism at the University of Illinois Chicago, beginning an art practice there as well.
"Because I was studying a lot of artists and looking critically at art, I ended up making art. I think a lot of the things that came out of that criticism in regards to the broader art world — criticism in regards to looking at images and photographs — really encouraged me to take art practice more seriously," zakkiyyah said. "I've always been creative. I've always been artistic, ever since I was young — always dabbling in something that was art-related. But I think having such a close proximity to and learning about other artists made me feel more affirmed that this could actually be a career for me."
3Arts, a nonprofit that supports Chicago’s women artists, artists of color, and deaf and disabled artists who work in the performing, teaching, and visual arts, will continue to offer zakkiyyah support for as long as necessary through more funding for future projects and professional development opportunities.
