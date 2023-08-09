Little People’s Learning Center, a decades-old local day care that shuttered during the pandemic, is reopening on 53rd Street in the coming weeks.
Formerly at 57th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, the day care’s classes will begin in the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., on August 21. Little People’s Learning Center provides childcare programs for infants and children up to age 6.
The center is owned and run by Tiwana Burns, who inherited it in 2013 from her godmother, center founder Rosa Thomas. It first opened in Hyde Park in 1989; Burns has worked there since 1993, when she was just a freshman at Kenwood Academy High School.
“We have some amazing families (that have been) waiting,” said Burns. “(When we closed) they called with infants … now their children are 2 and 3 years old, and they’re still trying to get through the door of Little People’s.”
The center closed in 2020 in the midst of pandemic lockdowns. Unable to pay rent with the sudden loss of revenue, the day care needed to vacate its former home in First Unitarian Church.
“That was a very, very sad day for us,” Burns said. “At that point, I didn’t know if I would continue to operate, or if I would just move on to a different type of business.”
In early 2021, Burns was offered a rental space at the United Church of Hyde Park. She said she was initially excited about its potential — the center occupies the first and second floor of the building, and has access to the church’s indoor gymnasium, enclosed outside courtyard and a fully furnished kitchen. She moved in that summer, beginning renovations and applying for child care center licensing that fall.
But the reopening has been difficult and stalled at many points. According to Burns, it took more than two years to receive operational approval from the state, and the cash-strapped center accrued tens of thousands of dollars in renovation costs.
“We have been set up since September of 2021, meaning in our eyes, set up and ready to operate. But throughout that time, we had the state come out and we had all of these issues,” she said.
Though the city soon inspected and approved the center, getting the go-ahead from the state’s licensing agency, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was more involved.
“The timeline for the state is very different from the city,” said Burns. “It’s just hard to get a schedule, it’s hard to get a consistent routine with them … but the biggest concern with them is the support and the lack of help.”
Following inspections by the Office of the State Fire Marshal in January, the center was required to undergo an additional $175,000 in renovations, which included installing new fire alarm systems, replacing walls and doors and installing security cameras around the building’s exterior.
“We would have never signed the lease had we known that we would be in this situation now,” said Burns. “Once you sign that lease, you’re kind of locked in, so now you’re doing whatever you’re told to do to get these places open.”
On top of the renovations, Burns became a caretaker for her sister during this time, who fell ill shortly after work on the center began. (Tonesia Denae Burns died in May of this year.)
After seven months of renovations, the center passed its state fire inspections last summer. Burns applied again for a license, but due to issues with paperwork, a spokesperson from DCFS told the Herald, Little People’s Learning Center could not yet be cleared to open.
“DCFS allowed me to put up a banner, they’ve allowed me to do interviews for new staff and they’ve allowed me to tour new families,” alleged Burns, only to later find out that she again had to postpone the start date.
In a statement, a DCFS spokesperson said, "To our knowledge, Little People’s Learning Center has never been approved/close to approval prior."
“When incomplete and or incorrect documents are submitted, it causes delays to the application process as in the case of Little People’s Learning Center," the spokesperson added. “DCFS makes every effort to process applications in a timely manner, which varies by application and delays that may occur beyond DCFS’ control and which may be caused by the applicant, other agencies, background checks, staffing and the like."
Little People’s Learning Center received its permit from the state on July 26 of this year, according to DCFS. A permit is a document issued by the department to allow the organization to operate a day care center and to become eligible for a full license. “A recommendation based on the outcome of the visits will determine if full licensure occurs,” the spokesperson said.
Burns said the checks are done by a license representative on a monthly basis. If everything is approved, Little People’s Learning Center will be fully licensed by the end of January.
DCFS did not respond to the Herald’s question regarding the average amount of time it takes for day cares to get licensed in Illinois.
“Everyone loves us and they understand the story, but people have to go to work and that’s one of the first things they do, is secure childcare for their child,” said Burns. “You can only imagine the situation I put them in.”
As a thanks to parents’ patience, she’s offering $50 off of the $175 registration fee and other discounts for some families.
The United Church of Hyde Park has allowed Little People’s to forgo paying rent due to its licensing delays, according to Burns, though the relationship has strained as a result.
Little People’s Learning Center offers open enrollment all year round and currently has availability in all four of its classrooms, Burns said. Total enrollment is typically 60 students.
Tuition is $1,276 per month for 2- to 6-year-olds and $1,576 for infants to children who are 2 years old, a $100 increase from the center’s last pricing. The center also offers half-day options at a discounted rate.
Burns noted that all 10 staff members have a minimum of an associate’s degree, and she intends to hire two to three more full-time teachers.
Burns said Little People’s philosophy is to tailor the curriculum to each student. In addition to extracurricular activities, classes often take field trips to local museums and for other local activities.
The center will host its grand opening and an open house on August 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Church of Hyde Park, followed by a balloon release in remembrance of Burns’ sister.
For more information on the event or enrollment, Burns said Little People’s Learning Center can be reached at 773-955-9942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.