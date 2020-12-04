A group of legal aid organizations in Illinois have launched a virtual legal assistant to direct people to legal resources, as housing activists and lawyers worry about a coming surge in evictions.
The website, COVID HELP, provides information about unemployment, personal debt, evictions and foreclosures, among other topics, to Illinois residents in need.
“The Illinois legal aid community sought to create one resource for accurate, reliable information on COVID-19 related problems,” said Pat Wrona, Director of Legal Services at CARPLS, a legal aid program, in a statement on Dec. 1. “Virtual legal assistants provide information that is curated by legal aid attorneys and available for free to all Illinoisans.”
Visit covidhelpillinois.org for more information, or to access the service 24/7.
