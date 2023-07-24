Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in the West Woodlawn lot adjacent to the former home of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, for an ice cream social commemorating what would have been Till's 82nd birthday. The sunny afternoon also marked the beginning of renovations to the Till-Mobley residence and conversion of the adjacent lot into a garden and outdoor theater space.
In 2021, the house at 6427 S. St Lawrence Ave. was given Chicago Landmark status and received a $250,000 Adopt-a-Landmark Fund grant from the city for its renovation.
In 1955, 14-year-old Till was kidnapped, tortured and lynched by white supremacists near Money, Mississippi where he was visiting relatives. The horrific nature of his murder was revealed to the world when Mamie Till-Mobley insisted upon an open casket funeral for her son at Roberts Temple of God in Christ church, 4021 S. State Street, and allowed The Chicago Defender to publish an image of him in his casket.
This Tuesday, July 25, President Joe Biden is set to establish the Emmett Till National Monument honoring Till and his mother at three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. These sites are Graball Landing in Mississippi, where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River; the Tallahatchie Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Till's killers were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury; and the Roberts Temple of God in Christ church in Chicago.
In a conversation with artist, architect and designer Germane Barnes whose piece "Be Careful I Always Am" is temporarily installed on scaffolding next to the Till-Mobley home, Naomi Davis, founder and executive director of Blacks In Green (BIG), the nonprofit that produced the ice cream social and associated events and which is renovating the Till-Mobley home, spoke about the importance of "intentionality around joy" and its importance to the "African American experience."
"We have had to manufacture our Joy," said Davis.
Davis asked Barnes about how he goes about doing his work in such a way that he doesn't just recount the horror of the past but tells "the story forward" in such a way that it reveals the ability of Black people, as exemplified by the Gee's Bend quilters, to "create majesty" out of scraps.
"I never run away from history," responded Barnes. "I make sure I teach them what happened before." The way he approaches it in the studio, Barnes continued, "is we find ways to absolutely do the work rooted in the past and (in) those who paved the way for us … taking that baton and doing something that we think is innovative and still pays homage to the past."
With reference to her own work with BIG, Davis spoke about the Sustainable Square Mile model she is developing for West Woodlawn.
The model's aim is to develop a community powered by inexpensive clean energy, where residents can be employed by green economy enterprises. It will be a "walk to work, walk to shop, walk to learn, walk to play village, where African Americans own the businesses, own the land and live the conservation lifestyle," said Davis.
In June, BIG received a $10 million grant from the Biden administration to take the Sustainable Square Mile model to communities across the Midwest.
