Betty Jackson joined Weight Watchers more than 20 years ago, attending weekly group meetings on the first floor of the Parkways, a subsidized housing complex in South Shore. When the company shut the group down in 2011, Jackson and others relocated to Jennifer Hudson’s newly opened Weight Watchers Center in Kenwood.
“It was on 47th Street, right next door to the House of Pancakes,” Jackson laughed. “Which was terrible for us.”
But in 2018, four years after Hudson publicly parted ways with Weight Watchers (by then rebranded as WW), the company shut down that studio, too. Dozens of members were relocated again, this time to the Hyatt hotel in Harper Court.
And on an early Saturday morning in mid-March, after stepping off the scale in a Hyatt conference room to join a circle of more than 30 regular attendees, Jackson learned that next week’s meeting would be their last. Corporate was shutting down the last Weight Watchers meeting on the South Side, leaving members either to commute to one of three North Side — and predominantly white — studios or attend virtual meetings. Come March 25, the meeting’s two instructors would also be out of a part-time job.
“We really are broken up about this,” said Lynntu Jenkins, a two-year member who traveled from Roseland for the meetings. “How could (Weight Watchers) take something from us that they know we need?”
In 1961, Jean Nidetch, a New York City housewife who had long struggled with obesity, found herself discouraged by fad diets, pills and hypnosis treatments. She began hosting weight loss support groups in her Queens basement, drawing in dozens of members within weeks. Nidetch’s model for support groups grounded in empathy and goal sharing — as well as weekly weigh-ins and prizes for weight loss milestones — took off, growing over decades into a global, multi-million dollar weight loss and “mindset” services company.
The program’s popularity peaked in the mid-2000s, and Weight Watchers has been hemorrhaging membership for years, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. Last year, the company lost a quarter of a billion dollars.
The Hyde Park studio shutdown comes amidst nationwide cuts to in-person programming, as Weight Watchers shifts its focus to the prescription weight loss business. In a $106 million acquisition announced weeks before the Hyde Park studio’s closure, Weight Watchers purchased Sequence, a subscription service that offers telehealth visits with doctors who prescribe diabetes drugs — and, more recently, trendy weight loss treatments — Ozempic and Wegovy.
But at the last Hyde Park meeting on March 25, attendees argued that the group’s large attendance and the scarcity of comparable programs on the South Side warrant its continuation. Several longtime members also expressed frustration at the company’s pivot to injection drugs, saying it goes against the communal wellness service that they appreciated most about Weight Watchers.
“I’ve been involved in a number of (weight loss) programs … but overall I find this approach and the networking with other women who have a comparable problem to be the most valuable,” said Jackson. “This is a chronic issue. I’m going to have it for the rest of my life, but I feel that the support I get from a group like this will help me continue to do what I need to do.”
The final meeting was palpably bittersweet. As women shuffled into the seated circle, coffee and complementary recipe cards in hand (this week: tuna burgers), they murmured amongst themselves. Several attendees walked the perimeter with small notebooks, taking down contact information. Some had resigned themselves to a North Side relocation, and were saying their goodbyes. Others spoke openly of insurgency: going toe to toe with corporate to keep the meeting open, perhaps forming a splinter group. (Last Saturday, dozens of members agreed to continue meeting monthly as a “health and wellness family.”)
Jenkins, the member from Roseland, walked around the conference room fishing out small packs of popcorn from an oversized shopping bag. “I don’t know if we’ll see each other again and I’m not going to eat all of these,” she said with a laugh, handing them out.
She said she started commuting to Weight Watchers meetings in 2020, after losing both her parents. She had been their caretaker before they died and often finished their food when they wouldn’t eat.
“I never realized I was doing that … When I first came here I had a cane. I could barely walk,” Jenkins said. “But these people are amazing, and it ain’t all about the scale here.”
“These people gave me courage and taught me things,” she continued. “Like cauliflower rice. I was like, ‘I’m not eating that!’ But it is so good.”
She noted that the WW mobile app now displays ads for the new telehealth subscription service at $49 a month. (Members currently pay $25 a month to attend meetings.)
“For all these years they’ve been telling us the way to lose weight is through healthy eating and no pills. ‘Get these pills out of your life.’ But now they just want to give us pills?”
She mentioned that another Weight Watchers meeting she sometimes attended in south suburban Oak Lawn was also shut down last month. Before the pandemic, there were more than 3,300 meetings around the country. Though there is no available data on the exact number canceled in the latest round of cuts, Axios reports that there are now fewer than 800. (Weight Watchers did not respond to a request for comment from the Herald.)
Ginger Mance, an attorney and on and off member of 20 years, passed a clipboard around the circle collecting signatures on a petition to reopen the Hyde Park meeting. Written as an open letter to Weight Watchers CEO and social media influencer Sima Sistani, the petition emphasizes the years of meeting closures on the South Side. The latest leaves no Weight Watchers studios in majority-Black communities.
“To say to you that we feel marginalized and excluded would be an understatement,” Mance wrote. “Our feeling of overt exclusion is validated by a quick view of the entire photo gallery of the (Weight Watchers) executive leadership team … which consists exclusively of non-African Americans.”
Chief among Mance’s concerns are that Black women, the largest contingent of members in the Hyde Park group, have the highest rates of obesity in the U.S. In the petition, she cites 2018 data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that found that four in five Black women struggle with obesity. She also notes that the remaining Chicago meetings are all within three miles of each other in Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and the West Loop.
“It is more than sad; it is a blatant expression of (the) continued marginalization of the African American community (and people of color).”
The Hyde Park meeting instructors, too, have tried to convince the company to reverse its decision. Stacey Young, a seven-year member turned coach, said she took on the weekend role on top of her full-time job out of concern for her community’s health and wellbeing.
“Weight Watchers pays (me) enough to go to dinner. My drink bill is my Weight Watchers check,” Young told the group. “We’re here because of you and because of that we are challenging them to the highest extent.”
(In addition to paying coaches, Weight Watchers also leases the in-person meeting spaces.)
When Hyde Park members and the coaches tried to appeal to Weight Watchers directly, several said during the meeting, a canned corporate response citing financial hardship and the need to “rebalance the (WW) workshop footprint” added insult to injury.
On calls with regional management, Young — who has a corporate career in human resources — grew frustrated by repeatedly being told that the Hyde Park closing was just part of a nationwide reduction.
“Yes, countrywide, this is the first time these cuts have been made,” said Young. “But this is our second time, our third time. I told them that and they still kept giving me this canned answer.”
That said, she still had a job to do. After 30 minutes of commiserating, Young launched into a final prepared lecture for the group on “lifetime maintenance” — how to retain healthy habits developed in the meeting long after its closure.
“You could leave out of here today and say ‘f— Weight Watchers,’” Young said. “But you cannot let Weight Watchers get the best of you just because they’re doing you wrong again. This is your life and your (health) journey.”
Young’s talk was interrupted several times as members complained again of the closure and the company’s pivot to weight loss medications. Some members noted that the rising popularity of Ozempic — an injection that suppresses appetite — is making it harder for those who need it to get it. One attendee said that older adults with diabetes in her church are struggling to get their prescriptions filled.
Following the lecture, members were given one final chance to share their “challenges and celebrations” of the week. Attendees chimed in with advice and expressions of support after every challenge, and every celebration was applauded. Those who were close to their weight loss milestones received charms — given at 5, 10, 25, 50, 75, 100, 125, 150, 175 and 200 pounds lost — a few weeks ahead of schedule.
Jenkins, who stood up and announced to the group that she was wearing a new size of pants for the first time in years, strutted around the circle to the morning’s loudest cheers.
“These are the most spirited, wonderful, strong, most powerful women of any Weight Watchers group that I've met,” said Jackson. “None of those downtown clubs could come close to what this group does. It’s sad that it's going to end.”
