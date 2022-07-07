The Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted unanimously during its July 7 meeting to award the KAM Isaiah Israel a $250,000 grant for exterior renovations from its Adopt-a-Landmark Fund.
The Kenwood synagogue, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., is already partway through a $5 million project that will fix the domed roof, replace the restrooms and repair the exterior masonry and interior plaster.
KAM Isaiah Israel was created when two congregations, KAM (Kehilath Anshe Ma'arav — "Congregation of the Men of the West,") and Temple Isaiah Israel, merged in 1971. But both congregations have long histories in the neighborhood and Chicago. KAM was organized in 1847 and Temple Isaiah Israel traces its roots through its antecedent Kehillah B'nai to 1852. Prior to organizing, KAM Isaiah Israel traces its roots back to the arrival of some of the first Jewish settlers in Chicago (approx. 1841), and remains the Midwest’s oldest Jewish congregation.
The synagogue itself was designed by architect Alfred Altschuler and constructed in 1924. Six years after the congregations merged, the building was designated by the city as an official Chicago Landmark.
“It is one of the city’s oldest synagogues, tracing its roots back to the earliest days of Chicago,” said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. “(The grant) really is a wonderful commitment by the city of Chicago to an esteemed landmark.”
According to Fred Stein, who is on the board at KAM, though not initially part of their restoration plan, the Adopt-a-Landmark funding has allowed the synagogue to add it to their to-do list. This will primarily consist of repairing cracks in the glass and installing a protective outer-layer of glass. Per the synagogue’s budget submitted in its grant application to the Landmark Commission, the total cost of this window restoration is estimated to be about $430,000. This leaves a little more than $180,000 for the congregation to cover.
KAM’s stained glass windows, which are about 98-years-old, include depictions of the prophet Isaiah and Moses with the Ten Commandments. For the restoration, the synagogue will use Daprato Rigali Studios, 6030 N. Northwest Highway, historic preservation architects with experience working on houses of worship. (Rigali studios are also working on the larger renovation project.)
The synagogue began exterior renovations in the summer of 2021, after raising $4.1 million of its $5 million. Following Thursday’s Landmark Commission meeting, Kineret Jaffe, KAM board president, also announced that the synagogue has raised the full $5 million, almost exclusively from donors within the congregation.
In addition to revitalizing the sanctuary for its congregation, KAM leadership plans to open up the space for more community use, such as for concerts and lectures. “We look forward to working with the greater Hyde Park, Chicago and Jewish communities as we move forward with our vision to be a transformative Reform Jewish congregation," said Jaffe.
By the time of this year's High Holy Days — Yom Kippur is in early October — the sanctuary will close, the congregation will move to the synagogue's 1970s-era chapel, and scaffolding will go up to begin a great deal of work on the sanctuary. Renovations are expected to be complete by the 2023 High Holy Days.
During the commission meeting, Prentice Butler, Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) chief of staff, praised the project. “KAM is one of the crown jewels of Kenwood,”said Butler. He added that the ward office supports the renovation so that the synagogue can thrive “well into the 22nd century.”
In March of this year, another local project, the Muddy Waters House, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., was also awarded the Adopt-a-Landmark grant. The North Kenwood site is the home of legendary blues musician Muddy Waters (born McKinley Morganfield); Morganfield’s great-granddaughter, Chandra Cooper, owns the building and is leading the effort to convert it into a house museum. The city grant, to the tune of $250,000, will be used for exterior renovations, such as weather-proofing the house, re-pointing of the face brick and window repair and replacement.
An additional local project recommended for the grant (but yet to receive Landmark Commission approval) is the Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley House, 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. If the grant is approved, the Woodlawn site will receive about $249,500 for exterior renovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.