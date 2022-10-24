Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) is running to replace Ald. Sophia King (4th) on City Council, leaning into his experience as a two-term state legislator and work in the private sector as an insurance salesman and former adjunct business professor.
"I'm hoping to take my statewide experience to the City Council to continue to improve the safety, equity and wellbeing of my local neighbors in the 4th Ward," he said in an interview. "I see that there's a void in my community by Sophia King running for mayor, and I want to be able to fill that void."
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's 4th Ward Democratic Organization has endorsed his candidacy.
In terms of his track record in elected office, which he’s held since 2018, Robinson is proudest of his advocacy to save Mercy Hospital, now called Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago, 2525 S. Michigan Ave. He also noted his legislation to remove lead pipes across the state with a requirement for minority-owned firms to do at least 11% of the contracts, as well as work to secure resources for public safety and to build centers for seniors, LGBTQ people and job-workforce development in his district.
Robinson's district runs from River North down through the Loop, South Loop, Bronzeville and Washington Park, with a portion of South Shore. The 4th Ward runs along the lakefront from South Loop to 53rd Street in Hyde Park.
If elected, Robinson would be the first openly gay Black male alderman and the second over all, after Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).
Mercy Hospital
Robinson said he brought community groups, labor unions and religious organizations together to protest the planned closing of Mercy Hospital.
Its former owner had reported millions of dollars in monthly losses and capital serious needs; the Insight Chicago nonprofit in turn promised to run the facility as a teaching and community hospital through at least 2029 after purchasing it for $1.
"We were out there for a year protesting, in the rain, sleet, snow," he said. "I was at the forefront of that. I pulled together my neighbors; I pulled together the faith-based community; I pulled together the unions. And we kept that in the news, and there was national attention we got on that closure. And we were able to keep it open. Jobs were saved, and we don't have a health care desert in my community."
Lead pipes
Robinson's Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act establishes a Lead Service Line Replacement Fund administered by the Illinois Environmental Replacement Agency. It became law on Jan. 1 and requires owners and operators of community water supplies to develop an inventory of lead water service lines and implement a replacement plan. Chicago has reported 522,571 lead connections.
The federal government's bipartisan infrastructure plan includes $15 billion to replace lead pipes nationwide. The Chicago Department of Water Management is accepting applications to replace lead service pipes for households with income below 80% of the area median income ($83,350 for a family of four) or for homeowner occupants, noting the high likelihood of houses and two-flats built before 1986 having lead water service lines. (More information is available at leadsafechicago.org.)
Progress in Chicago has been slow, however, with WTTW reporting last month that less than half of 1% of 400,000 service lines, 154, have been replaced, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration said the city would remove 650 pipes by the end of last year through $15 million in federal grants.
Robinson said he wants to be on City Council to spearhead efforts to replace the lines, adding that he has worked with Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to procure federal resources.
Community centers
Robinson pointed to the lack of a Chicago Senior Center in the mid-South Side and the number of seniors who live in the ward. "I was able to secure $10 million for that effort," he said.
Site-selection is ongoing, as it is for the job-workforce center that is to run with the nonprofit Community Assistance Programs employment agency, 11717 S. Halsted St. He said it will be in Bronzeville and do workforce development in services and trades. It will also have a housing component akin to college dormitories, though there will be no age cap.
Robinson also got funds for a to-be-built South Side LGBTQ community center, to be run with Howard Brown Health.
He noted the millions of dollars in violence-prevention money he got from the state for the South Side, saying, "That money has been out, and it has been in the hands of community-based organizations."
Public safety
According to Robinson, gang, drug and gambling activity is still common on 35th Street due to a lack of police engagement, namely giving out tickets and visiting local businesses. He said that is changing, though because of meetings with the area's alderwomen and Chicago Police Department leadership. Arrests and officer patrols are up.
"That's what we need to do on all the retail corridors in the 4th Ward," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work with police to ensure that we have a safe community, but I think it's also important that we can close these gaps around violence when we engage the community — when we come together and make sure that we're calling 9-1-1 and reporting incidents."
To ensure a bigger police presence would not lead to over-policing or racist incidents, Robinson highlighted the importance of community policing: having the same officers assigned to a corridor so that they can know residents and businesses.
More resources are needed. If elected, he said he would like to see greater utilization of the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago's resources, especially their surveillance cameras and police forces.
"We look at Bronzeville, at 35th Street — there are local businesses there, and we need to make sure that we bring in new businesses, that folks are able to walk that retail corridor and feel safe, " Robinson said. "I think that that is needed because we haven't been able to see the needle move with respect to 35th Street."
The 35th Street corridor does not have a special service area, the city's business improvement districts that use local tax revenue for beautification and to attract new developments. (SSA #61, aka Downtown Hyde Park, covers the 53rd Street corridor in coordination with the South East Chicago Commission.)
Robinson was a commissioner on SSA #47, on 43rd and 47th streets and Cottage Grove Avenue, which runs with Quad Cities Development Corporation (QCDC), 4210 S. Berkeley Ave., and claimed the 2014-opened Shops & Lofts at 47, 747 E. 47th St., as an accomplishment. Bringing in retail and affordable housing and removing blight is the goal on 35th. He also wants to advocate for the Chicago Park District to clean up its local properties after events.
Robinson began his Allstate insurance agency, 5050 S. Indiana Ave., in 2007. He joined QCDC’s board in 2009. He said he could utilize the relations he has as a state representative with large corporations in Illinois as an alderman.
He spent eight years at Kenwood Academy running the Kappa Leadership Institute mentoring program, which he said has sent hundreds of young men from Chicago high schools to college nationwide, and he taught business at Harold Washington College.
Education is important to him, and he wants to work for the ward's schools from Printer's Row to Hyde Park. That means boosting neighborhood schools to attract students and projecting safety around them, which he called his ultimate responsibility.
"As the current state rep., I have met with all of my neighborhood schools. And I look to continue doing that work as an alderman," he said. "We can lean on Chicago Public Schools to give us those resources, or we can go out and get those resources ourselves."
When King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., needed iPads, he connected the principal to Apple. He liaised the school leadership with the U. of C. to help it establish a health care and engineering education track.
He runs his district office, 5048 S. Indiana Ave., with three dedicated staffers, including one who works on senior services, and interns from the U. of C. They phone banked seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic to gauge their needs, including food deliveries, and direct them to testing.
Should he be elected, he said he would bring his three staffers to run his ward office and work to create an app to inform constituents of goings-on in the ward and take in service requests. He said he would gain constituent feedback from coffee meetings across the ward.
"I've been accessible as a state rep.; I'm going to be accessible as an alderman. I think that those are the things that people need to see (so they) want to stay in the 4th Ward and move into the 4th Ward," he said.
Robinson said he wants "to put the community in the center of all decisions," including polling them to see what kind of housing and commercial developments they want. In addition to a local affordable housing shortage, he pointed to a shortage of local affordable commercial space. He would continue engaging with the advisory board associated with the development of the Michael Reese Hospital site and wants himself to get more information about the project's timeline.
Working as a state legislator and liaising with various state departments would benefit his work as an alderman, particularly in terms of getting potholes filled. Being able to get the state to clean up the Dan Ryan Expressway would be similar to fostering clean-up efforts on King Drive or Cottage Grove.
He said his personal background enables him to understand how marginalized people feel voiceless and the need to advocate for them in government. He nearly lost his business during the Great Recession and seeing it endure today is a testament to his work ethic and will to do whatever it takes to be successful — qualities he brings to his legislative work and would bring to the job as alderman.
Robinson grew up in Chatham, the son of a public schoolteacher and a building inspector who died when he was 17. He attended Mount Carmel High School, Clark Atlanta University and National Louis University, where he earned a master's degree in business administration.
He has a partner of 13 years who also sells insurance. Should he be elected, Robinson said his partner would continue running the business and that he would still work there, saying that the arrangement has not led to conflicts of interest in Springfield.
