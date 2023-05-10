State Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) resigned from the Illinois House of Representatives this afternoon, days ahead of stepping into his new role as 4th Ward alderman.
Robinson will be sworn into the Chicago City Council on May 15, alongside 13 new alderpeople and mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.
In his statement of resignation released Wednesday, May 10, Robinson thanked his colleagues in the General Assembly and constituents, calling his service “the honor of a lifetime.” Robinson has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2018 and was reelected to a third term in November.
In parting, Robinson highlighted his work on gun reform legislation and his bill to replace lead pipes across the state as legislative achievements.
“My commitment to advancing the well-being of Illinois and its people remains steadfast as I move into a new role as the alderman for Chicago’s 4th Ward,” Robinson said. “I am eager to continue working alongside my colleagues in the General Assembly to drive progress and prosperity in the state.”
A community meeting will be held this Saturday, May 13 to appoint Robinson’s successor.
Illinois is one of four states that places the power of filling vacancies in the state legislature in the hands of the political party that last held the seat. The appointment must be made within 30 days following the vacancy by Democratic committeepeople in wards represented by the 5th Representative District.
In the 5th District, this includes Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward), state Sen. Mattie Hunter (20th Ward), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (4th Ward), outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Ald. Michelle Harris (8th).
A candidate must receive more than 50% of committeepeople’s weighted votes to win the appointment.
The vote will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Greater Harvest Missionary Church, 5141 S. State St. The meeting is open to the public.
