The city is moving forward with a plan to house 300 migrants seeking asylum in East Hyde Park’s Lake Shore Hotel.
According to Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th), the city will begin moving people into the hotel at 4900B S. Lake Shore Drive next Tuesday, September 5. The hotel will be closed to the public.
Yancy’s office will host an emergency community meeting about the shelter this Wednesday, August 30. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. It will also be streamed online at bit.ly/LakeShoreHotelCommunityMeeting
The Lake Shore Hotel shelter is part of a wider city effort to house the more than 13,000 immigrants who have arrived in Chicago seeking asylum since last August. Most of these people have been bussed to Chicago — without warning — from border states like Texas in protest of federal immigration law.
There are about 15 shelters for asylum seekers currently operating across the city. Two of these shelters are on the mid-South Side: Almost 600 people are currently housed at the repurposed Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn, and another 150 people were moved into a vacant Bronzeville health center late last month.
Another 950 men, women and children are sleeping on the floors of police stations across the Chicago as city shelters reach capacity.
Officials from the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services could not be reached for comment by press time. The story is developing.
